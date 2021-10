In most sports, there are certain players that are loved by the whole world, because, in the eyes of the fans, they are the ‘good guy’. Whether it is Anthony Joshua in the world of boxing, Daniel Ricciardo in F1 or possibly Joe Root in Cricket, they are appreciated even by rival fans, as they are seen to uphold a certain standard of likeability. Considering how obsessed many sports stars are with winning, and how due to their large wages they can seem almost like different breeds to us regular humans, it is good to have these sorts of athletes who people can relate to.

