Military

The accused spy knew stealth was crucial from his work on submarines. He surfaced anyway.

By William Wan, Ian Shapira, The Washington Post
Anchorage Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, the aspiring spy had gone to remarkable lengths to protect his identity and evade detection. With a cash-bought burner phone, he created an anonymous email account that could send encrypted messages, according to the FBI, then waited to use it. To avoid suspicion at his job developing...

Daily Mail

Woke US 'submarine spies' first offered secrets to unknown foreign power two YEARS ago and wanted to meet their operatives for DRINKS: Believed they were going to be 'extracted' from the US, court documents reveal

A Navy nuclear submarine engineer smuggled secret documents out of work page-by-page to sell to foreign spies, invited them to meet him for a drink, and thanked them for offering to 'extract' him from the US, court papers claim. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his 'woke' wife, Diana Toebbe, 45, are...
MILITARY
Navy Times

Couple in submarine spy case to remain held; hearing set

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Maryland couple charged in a plot to sell sensitive U.S. submarine secrets to a foreign government will remain behind bars for now, a judge said Tuesday in granting a detention request from prosecutors. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe each made brief appearances in federal court in Martinsburg,...
RELATIONSHIPS
sandiegouniontribune.com

A babysitter and a Band-Aid wrapper: inside the submarine spy case

WASHINGTON — On July 28, Diana Toebbe posted a Facebook message looking for a babysitter to take care of her children early on the coming Saturday morning for five to six hours. Later the post, visible only to friends, was updated with the word “*FOUND*.” And on that Saturday, Toebbe...
MILITARY
The Free Press - TFP

Accused Navy Spy And His Wife Left A Social Media Trail Of Vehement Left-Wing, Anti-Trump Posts

A nuclear engineer with the U.S. Navy and his radical wife who stand accused of stealing and selling secretive submarine technology were enthusiastic supporters of Black Lives Matter, Hillary Clinton, “The Resistance,” and other left-wing causes. According to federal prosecutors, Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana, of Annapolis Maryland, allegedly...
MILITARY
State
Colorado State
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
abc17news.com

US: Couple accused in submarine espionage case indicted

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says a Maryland couple arrested earlier this month on charges of trying to sell information about nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country have been indicted. Federal prosecutors say Jonathan and Diana Toebbe are each charged with one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and two counts of communication of restricted data. They were arrested in West Virginia on Oct. 9 and charged in a criminal complaint with violations of the Atomic Energy Act. The couple is due in federal court Wednesday for a detention hearing.
POLITICS
Seattle Times

Couple in submarine spy case stewed over money and politics

In 2010, after he and his wife lost their house in suburban Denver in the wake of the recession, Jonathan Toebbe began repeatedly telling friends he needed to “provide for his family.”. A talented graduate student with a Ph.D. project that would have taken him to a career working with...
RELATIONSHIPS
#Us Navy#Fbi#Submarines#Nuclear Reactors
Anchorage Daily News

India military units join Army paratroopers in Alaska for cold-weather joint exercises

At a shooting range in view of the Glenn Highway, American and Indian soldiers took turns firing each other’s machine guns. Around 350 members of India’s military are in Alaska for two weeks of joint exercises with units from the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division stationed at Anchorage’s Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The bilateral set of trainings happens every year, though this round — which got underway over the past week — marks only the second time it’s taken place in Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
USNI News

Report to Congress on Emerging Military Technologies

The following is the Oct. 21, 2021 Congressional Research Service report, Emerging Military Technologies: Background and Issues for Congress. Members of Congress and Pentagon officials are increasingly focused on developing emerging military technologies to enhance U.S. national security and keep pace with U.S. competitors. The U.S. military has long relied upon technological superiority to ensure its dominance in conflict and to underwrite U.S. national security. In recent years, however, technology has both rapidly evolved and rapidly proliferated—largely as a result of advances in the commercial sector. As former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel observed, this development has threatened to erode the United States’ traditional sources of military advantage. The Department of Defense (DOD) has undertaken a number of initiatives to arrest this trend. For example, in 2014, DOD announced the Third Offset Strategy, an effort to exploit emerging technologies for military and security purposes as well as associated strategies, tactics, and concepts of operation. In support of this strategy, DOD established a number of organizations focused on defense innovation, including the Defense Innovation Unit and the Defense Wargaming Alignment Group.
CONGRESS & COURTS
