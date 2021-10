Hamilton County lawmakers encourage local college students and recent graduates to apply online for internships at the Indiana Statehouse before the Oct. 31 deadline. “Our internship program is a unique opportunity to hone your skills, build your portfolio of work and get a behind-the-scenes look at the legislative process,” said House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers). “Because of the fast-paced nature of session, each day offers new tasks and challenges. From helping constituents to working with the media, House interns manage a lot of responsibilities, and their unique experience will help set them apart from other candidates in this competitive job market.”

HAMILTON COUNTY, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO