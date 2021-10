'Crystal Ball' supposedly grossed vast sum through direct-to-fan sales 21/10/21. Having delved into some Prince interviews recently (detailed below), I found out how forward-thinking he was in terms of the music industry as a whole and, more specifically, artists relationships with their record labels. This uncovered the video above, which seeks to tell the story of how Prince made over $10m through record sales of a single album. The video explains his turbulent relationship with Warner Brothers - touring with the word 'Slave' on his head - which lead to his high profile change of name and the subsequent release of 'Crystal Ball'.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO