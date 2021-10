The Fifa Council is set to fix a December date on Wednesday for a global summit aimed at reaching a consensus over its controversial calendar plans, which include biennial World Cups.The proposals have been met with fierce opposition from European confederation Uefa which has said it will stand against them “until common sense prevails and they are dropped”.European Leagues and the European Club Association have also criticised the plans and what they see as a lack of consultation over them.It is understood the December meeting will be for member associations rather than other stakeholder groups such as the ECA,...

UEFA ・ 7 DAYS AGO