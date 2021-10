Local residents are in for a spooky, fun leading up to Halloween, with the city’s bars and pubs filled with costumed revelers and partygoers alike. Every year, the downtown area has hotspots for fans of the "season of the witch." But the largest crowds have traditionally been found at Ned’s, where an annual costume contest is held. The bar tends to be packed with people decked out in some of the scariest, wackiest and more original costumes to be found.

RESTAURANTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO