CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

5 ways the pandemic has dramatically changed home building

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is sponsored by Woodside Homes. When a worldwide health crisis hits, it's bound to cause a few changes. Since virtually everyone was socially distancing at home, the extra time indoors opened people's eyes to what they really wanted in a home. For the first time ever, lines...

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

5 basic design principles for creating a beautiful modern home – whatever your budget

Having a beautiful home has never felt more important than during the past 18 months when we’ve been forced to spend more time inside our own four walls – and you may have longed to transform yours into a beautiful modern living space.But if a lack of know-how or limited finances held you back, it’s not too late to get started. For design guru Matt Gibberd insists it can be easy to create a gorgeous home without spending a fortune, just by implementing five simple design principles.“If you ask me, a Palladian villa, for example, has the same sensibility as...
INTERIOR DESIGN
martechseries.com

The Top 3 Ways Your Customers Changed During the Pandemic

The pandemic wreaked havoc on businesses and customers alike. Companies were unable to rely on what had always worked for them, and customers were left with uncertainty about where their priorities should lie. This massive shift in the consumer landscape brought to light the essential areas of the customer experience that had long been neglected, as well as new or renewed considerations for how to meet customers’ unique needs across all industries.
RETAIL
luxuryhomemarketing.com

How the Pandemic Is Changing the Affluent’s Expectations of Luxury Homes

With remote work becoming more commonplace and the world still subject to change at any moment, the affluent’s idea of a desirable family home has changed dramatically over the past eighteen months. Before the pandemic, luxury clientele were trading in their sprawling estates for smaller, urban condos while large, rural...
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

`Bringing nature in': Japanese gardens speak to the moment

Japanese-style gardens first caught the public imagination in the U.S. at an 1893 world exposition in Chicago became a sought-after feature in Gilded Age estates, and were later adapted to open-plan modernist homes.Today they have evolved, and continue to inspire garden design at a time when many people are trying to forge a closer connection between indoor and outdoor spaces.“One reason that gardens are so successful in Japan is that the house-garden relationship is set up to be so integrated. There are large views of the garden, and more unobstructed views. Gardens are enclosed and surround the house, so...
GARDENING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Martin Heidegger
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Sad Cook Space Turns Into a Cool, Mid-Century Modern Artists’ Kitchen

When Velinda Hellen, founder and principal designer at Velinda Hellen Design, first met her Los Angeles-based clients Jeff and Claire — a composer and a book editor for LACMA, respectively — she and her team knew the kitchen in their just-purchased home wasn’t going to cut it. “The ‘before’ kitchen in this bungalow was a non-functional, dark abyss last renovated decades ago,” says Hellen. “The space wasn’t maximized, given the fact the existing design had squeezed a dining nook into the small space despite having an adjoining dining room.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
Advertising Age

3 ways COVID-19 has changed the customer experience forever

When it comes to the customer experience and the desire of brands to strengthen their ties to consumers, the past year turned all the rules upside down. During the pandemic, even the best-prepared companies were caught off-guard in their ability to be agile and responsive. Issues of simple product fulfillment rose to crisis levels as manufacturing stalled and supplies dwindled. Even so, loyalty programs flourished (with one retailer enjoying a 40% lift in cart size among its program members). There also was a renaissance in creativity around brand messaging with the ascent of new digital and social media platforms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BHG

These 4 Decorating Mistakes Are Why Most Homes Don't Look Pulled Together, According to Interior Designers

These 4 Decorating Mistakes Are Why Most Homes Don't Look Pulled Together, According to In. While it's true that interior design is never really complete, it can also feel impossible to get started amidst our busy lives. Between school drop-offs, long hours at the office, or simply the fear of getting it wrong, there are so many reasons why decorating our homes doesn't top the priority list.
INTERIOR DESIGN
12tomatoes.com

Man Builds Wife A “Spinning Home” So She Always Has A View

I’ve always wanted a writing shed like that of Bernard Shaw. The well-known author had the coolest writing hut – it actually revolved!. It was built on a revolving base that had a circular track – it was pretty much like the Lazy Susan of writing sheds. Shaw said it was essential for his writing that his space follow the sun, and I can totally understand that. But that was just a small shed. Imagine having an entire house that rotates!
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Building#Home Improvement#Woodside Homes#Americans#The Pew Research Center
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This Blah Bedroom Breaks Free of Beige with a Fresh Tropical-Inspired Redo

Moving to a new place is expensive, especially when you’re buying that new place. After spending that much money, it’s common for aesthetic projects to take a backseat for a while. Sidrah Hammad (@thepoorsophisticate) can relate — after she bought her first home three years ago, “we had no budget to decorate,” she says. So a plain mattress on the floor was her bed for that time. “I would simply change bedding to make myself happy,” she says.
INTERIOR DESIGN
countryliving.com

Revealed: The items guests look at first when they enter your home

A new study from Confused.com has revealed the things guests notice most when they visit our homes. The research uses eye-tracking technology to pinpoint the areas of each room in the house that are the most eye-catching, and hold our gaze the longest. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the amount of time...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Disneyland
veranda.com

14 Small Bedroom Ideas That Feel Larger Than Life

Never let the small size of a bedroom limit your big design plans. Think about it as a creative challenge instead that allows you to experiment with clever furnishings and strategic styling. One of the most helpful pieces of advice designers often give in regards to decorating quaint rooms is to lean into its size and think about the space as an ideal retreat. Consider swathing the entire space in a delicate floral fabric to create the ultimate haven to recharge in at the end of each day.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WGN TV

$5 thrift shop buy worth $15,000

PACIFIC NORTHWEST – A trip to the thrift shop brought one person a 3,000% return on investment. They bought a vase for $5 which, after an expert examined it, ended up being worth about $15,000. The expert determined it was a rare work of art, Loetz “Argus” glass, and designed by a famous Austrian. Heritage Auctions is putting the work up for bid on October 28th. Talk about a lucky find.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Everyone’s Going to Want These 6 Vintage Items in 2022, So Start Shopping for Them Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years, 1980’s style has come roaring back, bringing with it lots of Lucite, laminate, and Art Deco Revival vibes. Don’t get me wrong — mid-century madness is still in full swing, but some of the most coveted vintage decor out there right now bears a striking resemblance to the house on “Golden Girls.” The tricky thing is that ‘80’s decor includes a giant range of stuff (floral prints, pastels, Formica), so I talked to a few vintage dealers to find out which trends are worth pursuing. If you’re looking for new pieces, sweet dreams are made of these, and get them before they fully catch on again for the best prices.
SHOPPING
fashionisers.com

5 Secrets to Making Your Home Smell Amazing

There’s something special about walking into a home that smells amazing. It instantly makes you feel comforted and at ease. Making your home smell great doesn’t have to be complicated. Here are five simple secrets to make your home smell amazing. 1. Add Essential Oils to Your Air Filters. A...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy