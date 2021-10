Ballots are due soon, and I hope you will join me in voting Johanna Kuglar for Summit School District Board of Education. Kuglar is the right choice for the school board because she is invested in our children, the schools and our community. As a 14-year resident of Summit County with three children of her own in the district, she understands the needs of our community. Kuglar is extremely driven and motivated as well as compassionate and empathetic. Kuglar will always do what is right, and she will use that justness to guide her work, all while being transparent and forthcoming with her intentions.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO