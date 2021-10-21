CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac County, WI

10-21-21 delta variant surge may have peaked locally

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fond du Lac County Public Health Officer says a recent drop in the number of positive COVID-19 cases may...

Laurinburg Exchange

Nearly half of county residents vaccinated

LAURINBURG — Scotland County continues to creep up toward the 50% mark for those who are vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, as both the Scotland County Health Department and Scotland Health Care System continues to offer the free vaccine. The county has reached 49% of residents with the first vaccine...
radioplusinfo.com

10-26-21 ripon rotary club teams up with ssm health, fdl county health department for covid-19 vaccine zoom q&a forum

The Ripon Rotary Club, SSM Health and Fond du Lac County Health Department are collaborating to offer a virtual COVID-19 vaccine question and answer forum this week. The hour long Zoom forum starts at 6pm Thursday October 28. Vice President of Pharmacy Services with SSM Health Wisconsin Region, Mo Kharbat, says Fond du Lac County residents will have an opportunity to hear firsthand and ask questions of local medical providers about the vaccine. Kharbat says before considering vaccine information on the Internet, check that the information comes from a credible source and is updated on a regular basis. To register for the Zoom forum visit https://bit.ly/3BsH5Ex. For those unable to participate a link to the forum will be hosted on websites and social media pages for the Ripon Rotary Club, SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac Region and the Fond du Lac County Health Department.
RIPON, WI
Delta, WI
BBC

Delta 'Plus' Covid variant may be more transmissible

A new mutated form of coronavirus that some are calling "Delta Plus" may spread more easily than regular Delta, UK experts now say. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has moved it up into the "variant under investigation" category, to reflect this possible risk. There is no evidence yet that...
KATU.com

Worst part of Delta variant surge over, says county health officer

PORTLAND, Ore. — With Gov. Kate Brown’s vaccine mandate now in full effect, severe COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations are expected to go down. Now that high-traffic areas, including hospitals and schools, have employees that are almost 100% vaccinated, health officials say they expect to see a decrease in cases going into the next few months.
wearegreenbay.com

Doctors warn of ‘Twindemic’ in northeast Wisconsin this fall, winter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Doctors are warning about a potential “Twindemic” this year in northeast Wisconsin. While COVID-19 numbers are down across the country, they say cases are actually going up here. “We are starting to see the emergence of our seasonal cold and flu viruses,” said Dr. Cynthia...
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 11,208 cases added since Friday, as delta surge shows signs of having peaked

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 11,208 additional coronavirus cases since Friday: 4,485 Saturday, 3,821 Sunday and 2,902 Monday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 4,442 cases per day, down 5% from a week ago, and down 4% over the last 30 days. It is the first time that the rate is lower compared with 30 days prior since mid-July. To date, there have been ...
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Wisconsin With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 43.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of October 12. More than 705,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 28.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending October 12. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 3-Day Total Of 989 New Cases, 11 More Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 989 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths over the past three days. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 776 are confirmed cases and 213 are probable cases. Some of the new deaths were an import of data from the state, and all happened this month. One death was in the 25-49 age group, two were in the 50-64 age group and eight were 65 or older. There have been 8,750 total hospitalizations and 130,274 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,285. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
wmay.com

Three More Sangamon County Residents Die Of COVID; Two Were Vaccinated

Three more Sangamon County residents have died of complications from COVID-19, including two people who were fully vaccinated against the virus. The three latest fatalities reported by the county health department are a vaccinated woman in her 60s, a vaccinated man in his 70s, and an unvaccinated woman in her 60s. The county’s death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 285. 12 of those individuals were fully or partially vaccinated.
wsau.com

Contaminants found at Wausau Center Mall construction site

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Months after the demolition of the Wausau mall, the DNR has confirmed that there are a variety of contaminants at the construction site. The DNR says they have found low levels of metals and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH) in the soil. DNR Hydrogeologist Matthew Thompson says they predict the contaminates are due to fill that was used when the mall was originally built.
Chicago Tribune

Illinois hospital systems losing hundreds of workers because of COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Some Illinois hospital systems are losing hundreds of employees as deadlines loom for health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines — even as most workers have agreed to get the shots. Gov. J.B. Pritzker set a deadline of Sept. 19 for all Illinois health care workers to get their first shots, with their second shots due within 30 days, which would have been Oct. 19, at the latest. Those who ...
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
knau.org

Arizona COVID-19 case update, 10/12/21

Arizona’s daily dashboard is reporting just over 1,700 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. The latest figures from the state Department of Health Services came out Monday. They show the state has now seen more than 1,120,000 cases and 20,382 deaths from the coronavirus since the pandemic started over a year ago. Hospitalizations of patients due to COVID-19 dipped slightly Sunday. More than 4.2 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine in Arizona with nearly 3.8 million residents fully vaccinated.
