CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Parents of unrestrained girl killed on ride sue theme park

crossroadstoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) — On her family’s first trip since the pandemic began, 6-year-old Wongel Estifanos got on a vertical drop ride at a Colorado amusement park with her uncle, aunt and cousins last month. When the floor pulled away from beneath them, everyone else fell in their seats down...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
crossroadstoday.com

Missing hiker ignored calls from rescuers because it was an unknown number

A Colorado rescue team has some simple advice for lost hikers or anyone else who might find themselves stranded in the mountains — answer your phone. Lake County Search and Rescue says it got a report last week that a hiker hadn’t returned from a hike on Mount Elbert. The hiker had set out at 9 a.m. on October 18 and wasn’t back at 8 p.m., LCSAR said in a post on its Facebook page.
PUBLIC SAFETY
foxsanantonio.com

Family sues amusement park over 6-year-old girl's death

In Colorado, a family has filed a wrongful death legal action against the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. In the lawsuit filed Wednesday, the parents say the park's negligence on its 'Haunted Mine Drop' ride resulted in the death of their 6-year-old daughter. "The family is crushed,” said the family’s attorney...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Ap
PIX11

‘My brother wouldn’t hurt his kids’: Police release IDs of dad and 3 children in horrific weekend crash

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Stunned family members visited the scene of a devastating weekend accident in New Rochelle that left 37-year-old dad Troy Carter dead along with his 7-year-old son, Carmello. The Sunday crash also severely injured the boy’s twin, Romello Carter, and the boys’ older sister, 11-year-old Tiara Carter. “My brother would never ever […]
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan says her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their father - and admits she thought her husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has revealed how her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their tech-whizz father. The American philanthropist and a former paediatrician, 36, also admitted that she thought her Facebook-founder husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard 18 years ago.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Cult Leader Found Mummified

A notorious Colorado cult leader's dead body was found mummified. The cult was knowns as the 'Love Has Won' group, a notorious cult located in Colorado. The former leader of the cult, 45-year-old Amy Carlson had recently passed away, and following her passing, her body was allegedly mummified and now the discovery of the body has been recorded on a police bodycam.
COLORADO STATE
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
outtherecolorado.com

Utah campsite murder: What we know six weeks later

On August 18, the bodies of two newlyweds – Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner – were recovered from a creek near Moab in Utah's La Sal Mountains. While this grisly discovery initially created quite a bit of buzz, the case has since fallen off of the media radar, even though it remains unsolved.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bring Me The News

Woman killed in Carver County crash identified as 'bad ass biker chick' with 'giving spirit'

The motorcyclist killed in a crash in Carver County this past week has been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as Jessica L. Peterson. The 30-year-old Belle Plaine woman was riding a motorcycle eastbound on County Road 40 when she crashed around 12:48 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, east of Highway 25. First responders transported Peterson to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee, where she succumbed to her injuries.
CARVER COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy