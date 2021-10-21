Cleveland County maintenance worker arrested, accused of bringing contraband into jail

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A Cleveland County maintenance worker was arrested Wednesday for allegedly bringing contraband into the county’s detention center.

Andre Tyson

Andre Tyson was arrested on multiple complaints, including introduction of contraband into a penal institution, according to Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office officials.

“This arrest should send a strong message that corrupt activity will not be tolerated at the Cleveland County Detention Center,” said Sheriff Chris Amason. “Anyone who brings contraband into our facility should plan on wearing orange and staying with us for a while. They will be held accountable.”

Tyson was assigned to work in the detention center in August.

Sheriff’s Office officials received a tip that Tyson was bringing contraband into the jail.

A criminal investigation found that the tip was valid, according to officials.

Tyson was arrested while he was in the process of distributing contraband, officials said.

A search warrant was executed on the suspect’s home, and additional evidence was obtained.

