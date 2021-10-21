CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Non-profits can raise money by picking up litter in Daviess County

By Seth Austin
 5 days ago

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – You can get paid to pick up litter in Daviess County.

The Fiscal Court approved a grant agreement for the Trash for Cash program. Those taking part can receive a minimum of $100 per mile of roads that are cleaned.

Non-profit groups that are interested can apply with the solid waste department starting on November 1.

