Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard pushes back against trade rumors ahead of season opener

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was the subject of trade rumors throughout the entire off-season. Most of the rumors were media driven with the future Hall of Fame guard never really speaking out on it publicly.

With Portland opening up the Chauncey Billups era in its season opener Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings , Dame is once again pushing back against the idea that he’ll demand a trade.

“I don’t expect all times to be great times. Adversity is going to hit. There’s going to be some tough times,” Lillard said, via Jason Quick of The Athletic . “So if (this season) starts off rocky, or if it starts off in a struggle, I wouldn’t be happy about it. Nobody would. But I’m not going to jump ship or bail out when that happens. So, I mean, (him leaving Portland) is the easy thing and popular thing to say, but it’s not going to happen.”

The rumors were primarily due to another first-round exit in the NBA Playoffs under the recently-fired Terry Stotts. The drama surrounding Billups’ hiring also played a role .

Damian Lillard in it for the long haul

Oct 4, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) questions a call during the second half against the Golden State Warriors at Moda Center. The Warriors won 121-107. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Based on the six time All-Star’s comments, it doesn’t seem like the 2021-22 season is make or break for him in the Pacific Northwest.

“Yeah, I was upset,” Lillard said about last season’s playoff loss. “We lost to a team (Denver) I thought we should beat. I wanted us to show we really want to win. But I never said, ‘Oh, I’m leaving.’ I said, ‘If that’s what it comes to — if this is not what our real focus is — then maybe I will be forced to say all right, it’s not going to work,'” Lillard said. ““But I never said I was leaving. And I never said this is not where I want to be. I never said that.”

The question now becomes whether Portland can field a contending team in what promises to be a stacked Western Conference this season.

The team added veterans Tony Snell, Larry Nance Jr. and Cody Zeller to the mix during the summer while re-signing Norman Powell. Meanwhile, C.J. McCollum returns for another season after also being subjected to trade rumors in the off-season .

With the Golden State Warriors back in the championship conversation and mainstays such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns set to do their thing, it appears that Portland is in the second-tier.

As for Damian Lillard, he’s averaging a resounding 29.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists on 40% shooting from distance over the past two seasons.

FanSided

Buy or sell: Portland Trail Blazers preseason takeaways

The Portland Trail Blazers wrapped up their 2021 preseason with another loss to the Golden State Warriors, 119-97. This defeat sent the Blazers headed towards their season tip-off against the Sacramento Kings without a single victory with their new squad. While losses in the preseason certainly shouldn’t be cause for major concern, there are a few things that we can discern from the exhibition games.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chauncey Billups never tried to convince Damian Lillard to stay in Portland

Before their conversations, Billups said he was aware of Lillard’s unhappiness with the end of the Blazers’ season, and that his superstar might have been entertaining thoughts of asking out of Portland. But he said he never approached their talks as if he was trying to convince Lillard to stay. “I’ve never told Dame, or asked him, to stay. Nothing. I’ve never done that,” Billups said. “I felt like the biggest thing I wanted to do was share the things that were important to me. This is what I am. This is what I’m about. “Then, it’s on him to decide: Is it worth it? Or should I punt?”
NBA
#Nba Playoffs#Hall Of Fame#The Golden State Warriors
RealGM

Damian Lillard: I'm Not Leaving Portland

On the eve of the 21-22 regular season, Damian Lillard responded to a question about the possibility of trade speculation if the Portland Trail Blazers get off to a slow start. “I’ll answer that the same way I answered it on media day: I’m not leaving Portland," said Damian Lillard....
NBA
NBC Sports

Trail Blazers weather storm with Damian Lillard

NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there. Report after report after report emerged about Damian Lillard‘s dissatisfaction with...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Predictions For NBA Trade Rumors: Lillard, Simmons, Kyrie, More

It is the eve of the 2021-22 NBA regular season. Fans and teams alike are excited to get things started on what will be another jam-packed, action-filled season around the league. The Milwaukee Bucks enter as the reigning champions, defeating the Phoenix Suns in six games in the NBA Finals...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Twitter Goes Berserk As Stephen Curry Drops 41 Against Portland Trail Blazers

The Golden State Warriors played out an impeccable prelude to the madness that is about to unfold in the main season as they blazed the Portland Blazers in emphatic fashion, thanks to a magical illustration from their star player, Stephen Curry. In a span of just 30 minutes, he managed to grab 41 points, square off two assists and pull 9 rebounds that left his creds embossed in the golden letters even before the main season kicks off.
NBA
