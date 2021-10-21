CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Parents of unrestrained girl killed on ride sue theme park

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=118UIp_0cXh2TAL00

On her family's first trip since the pandemic began, 6-year-old Wongel Estifanos got on a vertical drop ride at a Colorado amusement park with her uncle, aunt and cousins last month.

When the floor pulled away from beneath them, everyone else fell in their seats down a 110-foot (34-meter) underground shaft. But Wongel, who was not strapped to her seat, plunged to her death, according to a lawsuit filed by her parents against the park Wednesday.

After the ride stopped at the bottom, Wongel's uncle looked to see if she had enjoyed it and was horrified to see she was not in her seat. Instead he saw her battered body at the bottom of the shaft.

“As Wongel’s uncle and other relatives on the ride screamed in horror and tried to get out of the ride to run to Wongel, the ride would not release them, and pulled them 110 feet back up to the top of the mine shaft,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit alleges that Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park recklessly caused the girl’s Sept. 5 death by failing to train operators of the Haunted Mine Drop ride despite previous problems with its seat belts.

State investigators concluded that Wongel’s death was the result of multiple operator errors. The girl was sitting on top of two seat belts instead of wearing them across her lap, and two newly hired operators never noticed despite doing checks, according to a report from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment released last month.

Investigators also found that an alarm system warned of a problem, but one of the workers reset it and started the ride because they weren’t trained well enough to know what to do about it, the report said.

The lawsuit sites the findings of the investigation and alleges that the park failed to turn over two previous complaints about passengers not being initially strapped into the ride, from 2018 and 2019, according to state investigators.

In a statement, park officials said they could not comment on pending litigation but extended their condolences to Wongel's family. “Our hearts go out to the Estifanos family and those impacted by their loss,” it said.

Wongel’s parents, Estifanos Dagne and Rahel Estifanos, are suing so that they and the public can learn the full truth about what happened, their lawyer, Dan Caplis, said in a statement.

“Their mission is to protect other families by holding all who are responsible for the killing of their daughter fully accountable, and by sending a loud and clear message to the entire amusement park industry,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
foxsanantonio.com

Family sues amusement park over 6-year-old girl's death

In Colorado, a family has filed a wrongful death legal action against the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. In the lawsuit filed Wednesday, the parents say the park's negligence on its 'Haunted Mine Drop' ride resulted in the death of their 6-year-old daughter. "The family is crushed,” said the family’s attorney...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Married Ga. Couple Accused of Killing 2-Year-Old Girl They Were Babysitting While Her Parents Were at Work

A Georgia toddler is dead after the married couple who was babysitting her allegedly killed her, say authorities. Early Sunday morning, the parents of Valeria Jordan Garfias, 2, left the toddler in the care of Juan Martinez, 31, and Nancy Martinez, 32, at their home in Gainesville while they went to work, the Hall County Sheriff's Office says in a statement.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park
PIX11

‘My brother wouldn’t hurt his kids’: Police release IDs of dad and 3 children in horrific weekend crash

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Stunned family members visited the scene of a devastating weekend accident in New Rochelle that left 37-year-old dad Troy Carter dead along with his 7-year-old son, Carmello. The Sunday crash also severely injured the boy’s twin, Romello Carter, and the boys’ older sister, 11-year-old Tiara Carter. “My brother would never ever […]
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
CrimeOnline

Woman Who Fell to Her Death With Child at Petco Park Had Gotten Engaged That Day: Report

Authorities in California have identified the mother and son who fell to their deaths this weekend during a San Diego Padres game at Petco National Park. According to the New York Post, the victims have been identified as 40-year-old Raquel Wilkins and her 2-year-old son Denzel Browning-Wilkins. As previously reported, investigators initially said the deaths appeared suspicious, but it remains unclear why, and no one has been charged in connection to the deaths.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KDVR.com

Volunteer firefighter killed responding to call in Yuma

Yuma and the surrounding communities are mourning the death of Darcy Stallings, a volunteer firefighter who was killed Thursday night. FOX31 has learned the firefighter was responding to a call in his private vehicle when he was involved in a crash. Aimee Lewis Reports.
YUMA, CO
New York Post

Missing Colorado mom, 39, found living on New York City streets

A Colorado mom reported missing two months ago was recently found “safe” in Manhattan. But the story does not yet have a happy ending. Loved ones say Alyssa Olivier’s story is a family’s worst nightmare: she’s suffered an apparent mental break and is homeless — and possibly violent — on the streets of New York City.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

The Independent

307K+
Followers
125K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy