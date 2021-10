The college basketball season is set to tip-off on Nov. 9, and there's plenty to look forward to after the thrilling return of March Madness last spring. Led by star forward Drew Timme, Gonzaga will try to win its first title after nearly going undefeated, while Coach K is aiming to go out on a high note after missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995. And, of course, there is plenty of returning star power on the All-America teams.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO