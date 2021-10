SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An elderly, at-risk woman is missing in San Francisco and police were asking for the public’s help in finding her. Belen Rosalia Hurtado, 86, was last seen on Monday at about 5:45 p.m. leaving her home on the 2000 block of Pine St. in the city’s Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood. Hurtado has not been seen since. Belen Rosalia Hurtado (San Francisco Police Dept.) She is 5 feet 4 inches, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Hurtado was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, khaki leggings, and khaki shoes. Hurtado is considered at risk because of a medical condition. Anyone who sees her should contact local law enforcement.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO