- Edible Insects

nhpbs.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom crunchy cricket chips to nutty black soldier fly grubs, Edible Insects leaps across cultural and culinary boundaries to explore the insect food industry and how it could benefit our health and our warming planet. From Thailand to Texas, cricket farmers are showing how the tiny critters stack up as an...

nhpbs.org

Killeen Daily Herald

Moth Night: Winged insect to be celebrated at Mother Neff

Moths and butterflies are closely related insects, however, butterflies receive the majority of attention, hands down. A favorite activity in the spring and fall is documenting the arrival and departure of butterflies. Butterfly gardens dot the local landscape with nary a moth garden to be found. Moths will be appropriately...
MOODY, TX
illinoisstate.edu

Edible Insects: New book looks to history, potential of insects as food

Dr. Gina Louise Hunter doesn’t see “creepy-crawlies” when she looks at insects. She sees potential. Hunter, an associate professor of anthropology at Illinois State University, is the author of the new book Edible Insects: A Global History (Reaktion Books). The work not only delves into the historical role of insects as human food, but their contribution to sustainable future food systems.
ILLINOIS STATE
Payson Roundup

Insects, weather and climate topic of webinar Thursday

How did 2021 weather patterns influence insect populations in Arizona?. Christopher Jones, Gila County Cooperative Extension agent with the University of Arizona’s Agriculture & Natural Resources Programs, invites “hexapod enthusiasts” to join this week’s Cooperative Extension free online webinar at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 28, with special guest Dawn Gouge, UA urban entomology extension specialist.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Insects for food

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Eating the right insects could be good for the planet. Don’t be grossed out -- hear it out. According to the United Nations, insects are already part of the diet for 2 billion people in the world. Some are even considered a delicacy for their high protein, fat and mineral content. It could address food security worldwide as the population approaches 10 billion people this century.
GREEN BAY, WI
nhpbs.org

secrets of the dead

Five hundred years ago, Ferdinand Magellan and his crew set sail to gain control of the global spice trade. What resulted was the first circumnavigation of the earth, laying the groundwork for colonization and globalization still felt today. Episode Duration: 56 minutes and 46 seconds. Episode Number: 1901. All broadcast...
TV SERIES
Phys.org

Plants can prepare for insect attack sequence

Plants are under attack by a variety of insect species. They have defense mechanisms to deal with this, including chemicals or sturdier leaves. But it's now been found that when wild black mustard plants defend themselves against an initial enemy, they already anticipate the need to later fend off other, different enemies. In fact, they even prepare for the most likely sequence of attackers. This remarkable research has now been published in the renowned scientific journal Nature Plants.
Technician Online

Insect found in Fountain Dining Hall chicken raises questions, concerns

On September 21, Aryan Santhosh Kumar, a first-year studying computer science, found an insect in his meal in Fountain Dining Hall. Different university faculty said that the origin of the insect is unknown, but it may have come from produce or traveled into the building on a person. Santhosh Kumar...
WILDLIFE
openculture.com

The Beautifully Illustrated Atlas of Mushrooms: Edible, Suspect and Poisonous

Two centuries ago, Haiti, “then known as Saint-Domingue, was a sugar powerhouse that stood at the center of world trading networks,” writes Philippe Girard in his history of the Haitian war for independence. “Saint-Domingue was the perle de Antilles… the largest exporter of tropical products in the world.” The island colony was also at the center of the trade in plants that drove the scientific revolution of the time, and many a naturalist profited from the trade in slaves and sugar, as did planter, “physician, botanist, and inadvertent historiographer of the Haitian Revolution” Michel Etienne Descourtilz, the Public Domain Review writes.
LIFESTYLE
KTEN.com

Powder Room Pests: 5 Common Bathroom Insects

Originally Posted On: https://www.homoq.com/common-bathroom-insects/. Can we talk for a minute about a sensitive subject? Bathroom insects. They can ruin the time you spend in the one room where you’re supposed to be able to have a little privacy. Whether you’ve seen one pest or an infestation, you probably feel like...
ANIMALS
earth.com

Land use and climate are major contributors to insect decline

Insects are one of the most diverse and widely dispersed groups of organisms, representing more than half of all known animal species on Earth. In recent decades, however, scientists have recorded declines in both insect species diversity and population sizes, worldwide. These changes have been attributed to both modern land use practices (farming monocultures, for example) and the increased occurrence of droughts and heat waves associated with climate change.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Insects in the light of land use and climate

Worldwide, scientists have reported mounting evidence that the quantity and diversity of insects are declining; in politics and society, these findings have raised great concern. Researchers attribute the decline in insect numbers to changes in land use, for example, to the increase in large monocultures such as maize and rape,...
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Birds Learn To Avoid Plants That Host Dangerous Insects

Young birds that eat insects with conspicuous warning colouration to advertise their toxicity to would-be predators quickly learn to avoid other prey that carry the same markings. Developing on this understanding, a University of Bristol team have shown for the very first time that birds don’t just learn the colours of dangerous prey, they can also learn the appearance of the plants such insects live on.
ANIMALS
Camden News

Insects are trying to take me out!

Well, I know you're wondering about that crazy title, but I have the facts to prove it. Of course, with Global Warming, L. A. (Lower Arkansas) is rapidly becoming sub-tropical, and I think that will give us more and bigger insects. Tthe first group of insects that have it in...
ANIMALS

