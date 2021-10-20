Red Wing & GORE-TEX Collab on a Membrane-Equipped Classic Moc Boot

If you give a man a fish, he’ll eat for a day. If you teach a man to fish, he’ll eat for a lifetime. And he also might develop a deep, long-lasting love of the activity. Furthermore, he might just want to incorporate part of the world of fishing into his daily life through style, gear, and perhaps even everyday carry. In fact, that’s exactly the kind of person this week’s EDC pocket dump is geared toward: anglers, trawlers, casters, etc. To some, fishing is merely a hobby. To others, it’s a lifestyle. And if that latter claim sounds up your alley, you’ll definitely be interested in this marine-inspired loadout — which looks great, to be certain, but is also comprised of genuinely useful, high-quality pocketable gear. So have a seat, cast a line, crack open a cold beer, and stay awhile.
