SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The newly built water vault at McKinley Park was filled by Sunday’s storm, causing flooding of some streets nearby. With Sacramento having a combined sewer system, big storms can often cause storm and wastewater to overflow into the street. However, the 6 million gallon vault built under McKinley Park is supposed to help prevent such events. However, city officials say the vault was built for a ten-year storm event. Sunday’s storm was at a 200-year level – with Sacramento getting more than 5 inches of rain over 24-hours. City officials stress that there have been no issues found on the levees in the city, and there has also been no impact to Sacramento’s drinking water. Some localized flooding is still expected, officials say, with flows going beyond capacity in many locations.

2 DAYS AGO