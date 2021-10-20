In the beginning, a nearby river or lake seems plentiful, so that water supply is taken for granted. When building projects are presented, each appears to be beneficial to the town, whether it’s housing or commercial. And each is approved. Eventually the pace of permitting speeds up. Developers ask...
The Ruth Lake Dam spillway is roaring again. This means Ruth Lake is at least at 100% capacity. When the water level tops 100%, it begins flowing over the spillway. On Sunday, October 25, the Lake had reached 95% capacity according to the Humboldt Bay Municipal Water District’s webpage. But yesterday, it burst its bounds.
The end of September is the end of the fiscal year for many, including our federal government. It also happens to be the end of the official water year for Western states because October is when accumulation of water “revenue” and other assets begins. If we adopt the financial tradition...
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The newly built water vault at McKinley Park was filled by Sunday’s storm, causing flooding of some streets nearby.
With Sacramento having a combined sewer system, big storms can often cause storm and wastewater to overflow into the street. However, the 6 million gallon vault built under McKinley Park is supposed to help prevent such events.
However, city officials say the vault was built for a ten-year storm event. Sunday’s storm was at a 200-year level – with Sacramento getting more than 5 inches of rain over 24-hours.
City officials stress that there have been no issues found on the levees in the city, and there has also been no impact to Sacramento’s drinking water.
Some localized flooding is still expected, officials say, with flows going beyond capacity in many locations.
BELTON — The 439 Water Supply Corp. issued a boil water notice Wednesday evening after reduced water pressure affected some customers. The notice applies to customers located east on FM 439, including Eagle Point West Avenue and Squire Drive. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water...
The Leavenworth City Council has approved a new contract for Pacific Security for 2017. The approved contract is not to exceed $50,103. City Administrator Joe Walinski said the contract is for two levels of service. One is parking enforcement, which is six, three-hour shifts per week. The six... City set...
The Kingston Water Department is beginning the flushing program this week. Flushing will be done weekly Tuesday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Flushing will be done weather permitting and is expected to continue for several weeks. Areas of flushing will be Smith's Lane, Ocean Hill Estates, the south end of Main Street and the Rocky Nook area.
This year’s Stormwater Awareness week is sure to make a splash. Water is one of the world’s most valued resources, although we are quick to leave our waste behind (yard waste that is). Franklin Soil and Water Conservation District makes efforts to encourage community members to stack hands for this year’s fourth annual Stormwater Awareness Week.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Water World renovations continue with Wyatt Sasser Construction officially being awarded the contract. This second phase of renovations has been in the works for a while. Now that the $2.5 million construction can begin, it’s expected to be complete by next season. Before next season begins,...
Water to the city of Prophetstown will be fully restored around 4:00 AM Tuesday morning as crews complete replacing a fire hydrant at the corner of Third and Washington Streets. Public Works Director Brian Strike said customers may experience lower than normal water pressure until the city’s water tower is...
The North Dakota State Water Commission will waive its cost-share policy to maintain proposed state funding for a piece of Minot’s flood protection project that recently received a federal grant. The City of Minot was awarded $9.84 million through the Department of Defense’s Defense Community Infrastructure Program toward the northeast...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As crews take down the old Raging Waters water park at 17th South in Salt Lake City, leaders have started sharing what comes next. Salt Lake Councilman Dennis Faris revealed the land will be developed into a regional park, and community members will have a say on what goes inside.
(OLNEY) The City of Olney Water Department has announced it will be switching the disinfectant in the city’s distribution system from free chlorine to chloramine this coming Monday, October 18th. This means that the normal disinfectant will be back in use and the water taste and smell should return to normal before the city’s fall water maintenance programs began a few weeks ago. Olney water customers may continue to notice a change in the taste and smell of the water until all free chlorine is out of the city’s water lines.
As Southern Iowa Rural Water Association is planning its groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 21 for its water treatment plant at Three Mile Lake, Creston Water Works formed a committee Tuesday to work with SIRWA about how both entities can benefit each other in the future. “We just formed a committee to...
Homes and businesses along First Avenue have water again. Water and Sewer Utility workers shut it off Wednesday for customers from Buena Vista to Old Post Road. The area affected was later expanded. Construction crews had to shut the water off to complete repairs on a 24-inch water line in...
As much of the Western U.S. navigates a historic drought, community leaders and water utilities are exploring innovative options to expand their water resource portfolios. One approach that is gaining traction is potable water reuse, a treatment process for returning wastewater to high-quality drinking water. Potable water reuse offers a...
BAILEY, Colo. — Bailey residents are without water due to a busted pipe that has yet to be located, according to a post on the Bailey Water and Sanitation District website. The post says they've shut off the water in order to locate the pipe that broke on Sunday and that a company is coming on Wednesday to help locate it.
Oregon DEQ took samples from the city's aquifer on Oct. 19; 150 sites tested statewideThe Oregon Health Authority's Drinking Water Services agency has selected Tualatin as one of its sites to test for a chemical that could lead to adverse human health effects. The agency recently tested the city's aquifer Storage & Recovery site looking for any potentially harmful chemicals known as PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. Those are artificial chemicals used in a variety of industries including food packaging, carpets, non-stick products, medical supplies, firefighting foam and more. A representative from the Oregon Department of Environmental...
