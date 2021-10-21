CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Innovation boys soccer fall despite halftime adjustments

New Britain Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BRITAIN – A second half surge wasn't enough in Innovation boys soccer's 4-1 loss to Parish Hill on Wednesday. The Ravens allowed all four goals in the first half, before Dawood Alsafari converted a penalty kick late in the second. Innovation had the Pirates pinned in its end for most...

www.newbritainherald.com

Comments / 0

 

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Troubling Admission

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
NFL
letsbeardown.com

Nagy's Worrisome Message To The Bears' Locker Room Revealed.

The Chicago Bears were absolutely destroyed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past weekend and things continue to get worse. Not only does the team continue to set up Justin Fields for failure, he's now been sacked the most times of any quarterback in the NFL this season. He's been...
NFL
ladailypost.com

Topper Boys Varsity Soccer Team Falls To Academy 0-1

Goalkeeper Westley Parker sends the ball downfield on a goal kick. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. Abera Hettinga dribbles the ball upfield. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. SPORTS News:. The Los Alamos High School Topper Boys Varsity Soccer Team narrowly loses to Albuquerque Academy 0-1. The Toppers hosted the Albuquerque Academy Chargers...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Local
Connecticut Sports
New Britain, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Education
New Britain, CT
Education
City
New Britain, CT
Fergus Falls Daily Journal

Comets boys’ soccer falls to Crusaders

The Hillcrest boys’ soccer team was defeated by the No. 1 seeded Section 8A St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Monday at home 5-1. The Comets scored first, at 12 minutes, when Abram Ness placed a 50-yard free kick from the left side of the field into the small box far post. Simon Kleven was there with a one-touch tap into the net. The Comet lead was short lived as the Crusaders scored four minutes later and again at 19 minutes, ending all scoring in the half with the Crusaders up 2-1. Ten seconds into the second half, St. Cloud dropped the kick off back to a midfielder who launched a 70-yard blast into the air that bounced over Comet keeper, Soren Floden, into the back of the Comet net. The Crusaders went on to score two more goals in the half before time expired.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Soccer boys fall to Lancers, take No. 6 seed into playoff rematch

The Caledonia/Spring Grove/Houston soccer boys closed the regular season with a 3-1 home loss to La Crescent-Hokah on Oct. 5. Austin Meyer scored a second-half goal for the Warriors while goalkeeper August Allen made 10 saves on the other end of the field. The Lancers led 1-0 at halftime and went on to complete a season conference sweep. Joey Schreier supplied a goal and an assist while Nolan Schreier and Elliott Bauer also scored for La Crescent-Hokah.
HOUSTON, MN
kmlchargers.com

Boys JV2 Soccer falls to St. Augustine Prep 7 – 0

The Chargers approached their final game with excitement. After holding the stalemate with St. Augustine for most the half, the Chargers conceded two goals to end the first half of play. This was accompanied by several shots on goal from Will Kesting and Andrew Luebke. The second half was more of the same, but a few extra goals from St. Augustine in the second half. The final was 7-0. I was thankful to serve as coach this year and it was a wonderful season regardless of the outcome. Thank you!
HIGH SCHOOL
wevv.com

Castle Boys Soccer Regional Preview

The cold front has come and gone and with it our threat for Severe Weather. However, scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to affect portions of the Tri-State through the remainder of the evening ahead. In fact, there is a possibility that some of the thunderstorms we see between now and 9PM or so could produce small hail and wind gusts in excess of 40 mph. Anyone planning on attending a football game this evening should make sure an umbrella or poncho is on hand to keep you dry and should anticipate at least some rain delays to occur. The rain should finally exit east of the Tri-State between 10PM and 12AM; it's around that time that wind speeds will again pick up some steam - our northwesterly winds are expected to gust as high as 35 mph at times overnight.
WEATHER
#Innovation#Pirates#Parish Hill#Falcon
Danville Commercial-News

PREP BOYS SOCCER: Danville falls to Normal West

DANVILLE — The Danville boys soccer team had a halftime lead, but could not hold on as it lost to Normal West 6-1 on Tuesday. Moise York had the lone goal for the Vikings, who was up 1-0 at halftime, while Tyler Finley had 13 saves. The Vikings will host...
DANVILLE, IL
Itemlive.com

Lynn English boys soccer falls to Revere

LYNN — The Lynn English Bulldogs boys soccer team wasn’t able to create enough offense on Tuesday evening in its 2-1 loss to the Revere High Patriots. Even though his The post Lynn English boys soccer falls to Revere appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
kchi.com

Boys Soccer Wins Again

Another Chillicothe Hornets Soccer match, another win. The Hornets shut out Lafayette 3-0. Chace Corbin scored in the 24th minute off a Drake Cosgrove assist and 32nd minute with a Jackson Reeter assist. Drake Cosgrove scored in the 71st minute from a Ben Cueni-Smith assist. Chillicothe defenders had the shut out and didn’t allow the Irish to have a shot on goal.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Martha's Vineyard Times

Boys soccer wins fifth straight

The MVRHS boys soccer team went 3-for-3 last week, and were riding a five-match winning streak heading into a Wednesday afternoon matchup at Cohasset. Monday afternoon, the Vineyarders traveled to Norton and thrashed the Lancers, 6-0. MV scored two quick goals to put the hosts on their heels. Arthur DaSilva...
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Times boys soccer notebook: last area unbeaten falls as MCT seeds set to be announced

We are now just days away from the seeding for the 2021 Mercer County Tournament, and chaos continues to reign in the area. There are no more unbeaten teams left, after an overtime thriller in Princeton, while Pennington battled a tough Peddie side but ultimately came away with another win. Pennington is the five-time defending MCT champions (2015-2019, shared with Princeton in 2016, no game in 2020), and is going to be seeded either one or two in the bracket.
SOCCER
flyernews.com

After slow start, Flyers women’s soccer erases halftime deficit in 4-2

Huber and Gemelli (pictured embracing in celebration earlier this season) were the catalysts for the Flyers’ comeback, combining for three goals and 1 assist. Photo courtesy of Keegan Gupta, Flyer News. After a slow start that saw them fall behind 2-0 within three minutes, the Dayton Flyers women’s soccer team...
DAYTON, OH
WTWO/WAWV

South Knox boys soccer falls to Forest Park

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The South Knox boys soccer team suffered their first loss of the season 4-2 to Forest Park on Thursday evening. Jackson Thomas scored the first Spartans goal to level the score at one in the first half. A few minutes later Ibai Agirre created some space in the left side of […]
VINCENNES, IN
myrye.com

Boys Varsity Soccer Bites the Huskies

Rye Boys Varsity Soccer bit the Huskies Thursday, taking the win at home 6-0. “Zach Levitt opened the scoring and Tommy Dore added two goals to put us up 3-0 after the first half,” said Rye Boys Varsity Soccer Jared Small. “Ryan Wyckoff, Luca Parrode, and Max van der Voort scored in the second half. The team played with electricity and as a result we scored some fantastic, highlight reel goals.”
RYE, NY
wildcatsports.com

Soccer Falls to No. 8 SPU

ELLENSBURG, Wash. – The Central Washington University women's soccer team fell to No. 8 Seattle Pacific University, 7-0. "Seattle Pacific is a fantastic team that capitalizes on their chances," Assistant Coach Emmy Koflanovich said. "They were able to break us down and fundamentally outplay us, especially in the second half. First half we had some chances at goal but just weren't able to get it in. We need to keep fighting and have a short-term memory as we move onto NNU."
ELLENSBURG, WA
St. Albans Messenger

MVU Boys’ soccer falls to Vergennes in overtime contes

SWANTON - On Tuesday evening the Missisquoi Valley Union high school boys’ soccer team lost a closely fought contest to the Vergennes Commodores 1-0 in overtime. It was a game that was defined by physical, competitive back-and-forth action from both teams. MVU’s goalie Ray Fournier kept his team in the...
SWANTON, VT

