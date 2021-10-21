Innovation boys soccer fall despite halftime adjustments

The Hillcrest boys’ soccer team was defeated by the No. 1 seeded Section 8A St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Monday at home 5-1. The Comets scored first, at 12 minutes, when Abram Ness placed a 50-yard free kick from the left side of the field into the small box far post. Simon Kleven was there with a one-touch tap into the net. The Comet lead was short lived as the Crusaders scored four minutes later and again at 19 minutes, ending all scoring in the half with the Crusaders up 2-1. Ten seconds into the second half, St. Cloud dropped the kick off back to a midfielder who launched a 70-yard blast into the air that bounced over Comet keeper, Soren Floden, into the back of the Comet net. The Crusaders went on to score two more goals in the half before time expired.
