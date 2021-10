0-2-0 Saturday, October 16th, 2021. The Rangers are coming in hungry this season with a new head coach in Gerard Gallant. Mika Zibanejad will no longer serve as a distraction as he signed a contract extension worth $8.5 million per year over 8 years. Their young and emerging stars in Alexis Lafreniere, Kappo Kaako, Adam Fox and goaltender Igor Shesterkin are expected to be a big part of the support cast led by Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba. An internal battle has emerged in The Big Apple as the Rangers enter the season without a captain for a third consecutive season. Panarin has already publicly declared that he does not want to don the “C” despite him being a popular choice amongst management and players.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO