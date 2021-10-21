Downtown Cultural Arts Center an open space for dreams to become reality

In the heart of a downtown Baltimore there is a space for aspiring artists to find their voice.

For couples to become husband and wife— aspiring dancers to perfect their steps.

“It’s a space for kids to just come and dream and make their dreams come true,” said Renny Bass.

It’s the realization of Renny Bass’ vision of a home for Baltimore’s performers to grow up in.

“It was really really picking up and we felt like we were becoming integrated with downtown Baltimore,” Bass said.

The pandemic devastated the event venue just when they were starting to hit their stride.

They shut down for a short time.

Now at 50 percent capacity they are still holding affordable birthdays, weddings, comedy shows, and everything in between.

“Our business is the business of people and bringing people together,” said Bass. “Once we weren’t able to bring people together our business suffered. We’re suffering now.”

The three-story building is built on hope and they are now bouncing back.

“Very important for our kids to be proud of who they are,” Bass said. “If you’re African American be proud of that. Not only be proud of it, do something to be known to be proud of. Get in the history books.”

“There’s a lot inside but outside they are doing a lot of stuff too.

This lot right here they will soon fence it off and make it a COVID friendly event space. They have a vegan food truck that was donated by Ellen DeGeneres.

Every Thanksgiving three years running they’ve been doing a food giveaway.

Lady J runs a magazine and is partnering with the owners to promote a proud black owned business.

“This is the what up Baltimore magazine,” said Lady J. “This is our magazine. The whole thing with me...is to try to make Baltimore a better place. I travel a lot and every time I go somewhere they see me say Baltimore they hear me say Baltimore the first thing they say is oh how can you live there? Oh the Wire. The whole thing is when people think about us they think about us differently. We have great stuff and great people here.”

A creative space for people of all walks of life to meet and share ideas.

Open and ready for anyone to become a part of the dream.

If you want to book an event or learn more about the Downtown Cultural Arts Center call ( 410) 837-2787 .