Ertz Excited to be with Cardinals After Whirlwind Week

To say the last week has been a whirlwind for Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz would be a huge understatement.

Ertz played in the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night game last week against Tampa Bay, knowing a trade would be announced the next day. He played 46 of 52 snaps (88%) and scored a touchdown, then held an emotional farewell press conference in the morning before boarding Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill’s private plane bound for the desert after being told he could wait until after the weekend to travel. He then flew with the team to Cleveland the following day.

“It was definitely different,” Ertz said about playing in his final game for a team he had been with since being a second-round pick in 2013. “You go into a game, knowing it's going to be your last game there. You kind of just take it all in, take a deep breath a few times, just observe everything that I've gone through there. Think about it one more time. And I didn't talk to anyone about it. My family knew going into the game, so they were all there for the game.

“But none of my teammates really knew. So I really just wanted to focus on the game. I didn't want to become a distraction. And it was fun to just be able to focus on football. And that was my thing before the game is I'm not gonna let anything distract me from playing great football on Thursday. I thought I played well. Then I was excited to get out here as soon as possible.”

Asked what the plane ride was like, Ertz first uttered a quick, shrill laugh, then said, “It was phenomenal. Obviously, I'm very thankful for that. It was a whirlwind and it would have been much more difficult if that wasn't set up.”

As for being at the game, he said, “Being on the sideline, meeting the guys traveling to Cleveland this past weekend, I was exhausted. But it was so worth it. Because just being around the group, you feel the energy, feel the leadership on this team, and I'm just excited to be a part of it.”

He made that decision for “multiple reasons. No. 1, just being around the guys. I have a lot of connections here from doing rehab here all offseason with Brett Fisher. So I've met a lot of guys, Dennis (Gardeck). (Justin) Pugh and I have known each other; we have the same draft class. Jordan Hicks, I was in his wedding. J.J. (Watt) and I, (our) wives play soccer together. So I've known a lot of the guys here.

“But there's a lot of people I don't know. And so it was good to talk to Hop (DeAndre Hopkins), A.J. (Green), Kyler (Murray). And just get on the same page with those guys. Secondly, I was able to get the playbook. I was able to meet with the coaches and kind of start learning the playbook. And for me, that's paramount. Pretty much I had nine days to learn a playbook, get ready for the game. And I'm excited. I feel like no mistakes today, no missed assignments at practice, so I'm excited for Sunday.”

Aside from the football responsibilities, it’s disruptive moving anytime, much less in the middle of a season and Ertz said he’s fortunate.

“I've never had to think about it before,” he said. “Luckily, like I said, I had some connections, so the only person here that knew about the trade was Jordan Hicks, so he could reach out to a realtor for me starting Tuesday. I'm staying with Justin Pugh at his house right now. He and his fiancee are letting us stay there for a week as we get situated. You rely on your agent during times like this. My wife and I had the same agent, so he's been doing a lot of work trying to find realtors or cars or whatever we need out here just to make our lives easier because my sole focus right now is this playbook and getting on the same page with Kyler.

“And so you got to compartmentalize and I told my wife, I said, ‘Julie, you got to kind of handle a lot of this stuff right now because I got to immerse myself in this playbook.’ So it takes a team just like any situation in life, it takes a village and luckily I got a great group around me.”

In addition to being close to Hicks, Ertz noted that they both had similar offseasons. Ertz thought he might be traded months ago. The Cardinals shopped Hicks after selecting linebacker Zaven Collins in the draft and anointing him the starter. That didn’t happen, Hicks wasn’t traded and he won the starting job anyway.

When asked if Hicks tried to sell him on Phoenix, Ertz said, “Hicksey and I were kind of in similar situations this offseason with everything going on kind of mirrored, which was ironic because we were roommates in Philly on the road. I was in his wedding. And so once he knew he was going to be here, and there was a possibility that I could get out there, that I was going to get out of Philly, it was a full-court press and he would call me every day. Is it gonna get done? Is it gonna get done? I said I think so. I think so.

“And then finally when I knew it was gonna get done, I called him and he was just so happy. We went out to dinner last night together, took like an hour off of studying the playbook to get out and go to dinner with him and his wife. So I'm so glad he's here. He’s still a phenomenal football player and has had a phenomenal start to the season. He's a great leader, and so I'm pumped he's here, but he did recruit me hard.”

Of course, Ertz didn’t have to sell Julie on the move. She attended Dobson High School in Mesa.

“This is home for her,” Ertz said. “It's exciting to be back for her. Her family is ecstatic that we're here. And I'm glad she's able to help me through this transition. It'd be tough doing it by myself. But that's what marriage is for.”

The Cardinals hope their “marriage” with Zach Ertz goes just as well.