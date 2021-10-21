CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As international students start trickling back, the new year will be crunch time

By Christopher Ziguras, Professor of Global Studies, RMIT University
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 5 days ago
Shutterstock

It’s looking much more likely that international students will be able to return for the first semester next year, with international travel for Australians opening up from November 1.

From that date, there will be no cap on the number of fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents able to fly into New South Wales. In response to NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet’s announcement last Friday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison also confirmed fully vaccinated travellers won’t have to go into quarantine in NSW.

Read more: NSW scraps home quarantine for returnees. What are the risks, and what does this mean for the rest of Australia?

This is an important moment in the transition to COVID-normal. One by one other states will follow NSW’s lead. Victoria is likely to be the next cab off the rank.

NSW is keen for inbound travel to resume also for international students and tourists. However, the Commonwealth has adopted a staged approach. As Morrison explained on Friday:

“In the first instance, it will be for Australians, Australian residents and their families. We’ll see how that goes and then we’ll move to the other priorities, which I’ve already set out as being skilled migration, as well as students to Australia.”

To date, only small numbers of students have been able to apply for a travel exemption to enter the country. They include research students with Australian government funding and medical, dental, nursing or allied health students who will undertake work placements, and secondary school students in years 11 and 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fkpmK_0cXgxvlU00
The Conversation. Data: Department of Home Affairs (as of 11 October 2021)

What are the plans for students?

Some other students may soon be able to enter under plans for international student arrivals agreed to by the Commonwealth and the relevant state or territory. Numerous pilot plans have been announced and later abandoned over the past year.

Read more: The government keeps shelving plans to bring international students back to Australia. It owes them an explanation

Only one plan is currently in place , and it is yet to begin. This plan will allow up to 250 international students studying with NSW education providers to return each fortnight from early December 2021.

Victoria’s recent proposal will at first allow 120 currently enrolled students nominated by universities to enter the state each week. Numbers are to be expanded to more students and other providers over time.

These proposal require students to quarantine for two weeks, with universities to cover the bulk of the A$5,000 price tag per student. If implemented, these plans would allow for only about 1,500 additional students to arrive in NSW and about 2,100 in Victoria before first semester. But these small-scale plans are likely to be short-lived, and will soon give way to less complicated and costly arrangements for incoming students.

Requiring fully vaccinated international students to quarantine for two weeks makes little sense once fully vaccinated Australians entering from the same countries no longer need to quarantine. International students pose no more risk than returning Australians.

The scale of international student arrivals will grow steadily once borders begin to open. When states and territories reach the 80% double vaccination rate they will open to returning Australians as the priority. It’s likely be expressed as “getting Aussies home for Christmas”.

The next step will be to open up to migrants and international students. With campuses closed over the summer, most international students would be happy to wait to travel in January and February as long as there is certainty that borders will be open and flights will be available.

How many returning students can we expect?

The shift away from hotel quarantine removes the major constraint of hotel capacity. The limiting factor on the number of returning students will be the availability of international flights in early 2022.

Currently, over 45,000 Australians overseas have registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade for assistance to return to Australia. About 146,000 international students, across all levels of study, have visas to enter Australia but haven’t been able to enter the country. (Nearly 264,000 international students are still in Australia – less than half as many as two years ago.)

Read more: COVID to halve international student numbers in Australia by mid-2021 – it's not just unis that will feel their loss

The majority of the students stuck offshore are in China, for two reasons. Flights from China were stopped early in 2020 before other countries were affected, and Chinese students have been more willing than others to begin their studies online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U2cWk_0cXgxvlU00
The Conversation. Data: Department of Home Affairs (as of 11 October 2021)

Read more: 5 ways Australia can get ahead in attracting and retaining Chinese international students

We can expect to see a flurry of new students applying as soon as it is clear the border is open to them. And many Australians will be taking advantage of their newfound travel freedom over the summer and will also be wanting return flights.

So can we manage that many arrivals?

The big question now is will there be enough inbound flights for all these returning Australians and international students over the summer? In pre-COVID times, this would have been a walk in the park. There were 21.3 million international arrivals in Australia in 2019, or around 1.8 million inbound passengers per month.

It will take a long time to reach those numbers again, but the key point is that airlines have ample capacity to allow Australians to travel over the summer and students to arrive on campus in 2022.

Airlines are keen to resume flying, students are keen to get onto campus next semester and our cities are keen to get international students back. International education will play a big part in our recovery in 2022. We are just waiting on governments to commit to a timeline for reopening so we can all start making plans.

Read more: As hopes of international students' return fade, closed borders could cost $20bn a year in 2022 – half the sector's value

Christopher Ziguras is past President of the International Education Association of Australia and has had a role as the Association's Research Director.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Related
TheConversationAU

'It takes a mental toll': Indian students tell their stories of waiting out the pandemic in Australia

The stories of international students’ struggles amid the challenges and uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic seem to have reached the stage of psychic numbing. Despite their numbers, their voices have been largely neglected. They are still waiting to be heard, and that includes the nearly 100,000 Indian international students who make up the second-largest population of the international cohort in Australia. The students I interviewed in 2020 were a part of my PhD study that examined Indian students’ experiences in student-staff partnership projects. They were all enrolled as international students in Australian universities. The students offered personal accounts of their...
HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Australia is undermining the Paris Agreement, no matter what Morrison says – we need new laws to stop this

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is poised to take a 2050 net-zero emissions target to Glasgow. While this may seem like a milestone, Australia is still failing to abide by one of the core requirements of the Paris Agreement. At Paris in 2015, Australia – like the rest of the world – signed up to toughening our emissions reduction targets every five years. We’ve now reached that point (factoring in a one-year COVID delay). Yet Australia’s current 2030 targets remain no more ambitious than those we produced six years ago, and Morrison has all but ruled out increasing them ahead of the...
CHINA
TheConversationAU

Coalition drops in Newspoll; Australia "not doing enough" response on climate change falls

This week’s Newspoll, presumably conducted October 20-23 from a sample a bit over 1,500, gave Labor a 54-46 lead, a one point gain for Labor since the previous Newspoll, three weeks ago. Primary votes were 38% Labor (up one), 35% Coalition (down two), 11% Greens (steady), 3% One Nation (up one) and 13% for all Others (steady). 50% (up one) were dissatisfied with Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s performance, and 46% (down two) were satisfied, for a net approval of -4, down three points. Anthony Albanese’s net approval improved one point to -9. Morrison led Albanese as better PM by...
JOE BIDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
TheConversationAU

Nationals win extra cabinet position as they sign up to net zero deal

Resources Minister Keith Pitt is set to be elevated to cabinet under a deal between Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Nationals Leader Barnaby Joyce that sees the Nationals sign up to the 2050 net-zero target. Pitt, who was demoted to the outer ministry by Joyce, has been one of the toughest critics of a rush to embrace the 2050 target, and a very strong advocate of the coal industry’s future. Under the deal, the Nationals cabinet numbers would go from four to five although their overall frontbench numbers stay the same. Asked whether he’d put up the proposal of an extra cabinet...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Why the international education crisis will linger long after students return to Australia

A series of recent announcements about Australia’s borders reopening mean there is hope of an end to the crisis in our international education sector. But there is still a long way to go. Over 145,000 international student visa holders are stuck overseas. It is still unclear when and how these students may be able to enter Australia. Even if they do arrive in time for the start of the 2022 academic year, this won’t overcome the issue of the “pipeline” effect. Disruptions to the flow of new students over the past two years will have a long-term impact. ...
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

Australia's stumbling, last-minute dash for climate respectability doesn't negate a decade of abject failure

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is poised to announce Australia will adopt a target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The pledge is long overdue – but the science tells us 2050 is about a decade too late to reach net-zero. If we want to meet the goals of Paris climate agreement and limit global warming to 1.5℃ this century, what actually matters is the action we take this decade. No doubt the federal government will expect to be congratulated for finally succumbing to the extraordinary international and community pressure brought in the lead up to the COP26 meeting in Glasgow....
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Australia lifts international travel ban for citizens

Australia will lift a ban on citizens travelling overseas without permission, the government announced Wednesday, with the country's border set to open to skilled workers and international students by year's end. "Before the end of the year, we anticipate welcoming fully vaccinated skilled workers and international students," she said.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Students#International Education#Crunch Time#Australians#Nsw#Covid#Commonwealth
TheConversationAU

Australia ranks last out of 54 nations on its strategy to cope with climate change. The Glasgow summit is a chance to protect us all

The need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is widely discussed, but the other side of climate action is less often talked about: adapting to impacts already locked in. Even if we drastically reduce emissions, the cost of natural disasters in Australia will reach an estimated A$73 billion per year by 2060. Intense heatwaves are Australia’s deadliest natural hazards. In the summer of 2019-2020, unprecedented bushfires devastated Australia’s southeast, and changes in seasonal conditions over the past two decades has seen average farm profits fall by 23%. The Morrison government is developing a new National Climate Resilience and Adaptation Strategy, to be...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Mateship might sound blokey, but our research shows women value it more highly than men

Mateship is an intrinsic part of Australian society, routinely discussed as an important national value. In 1999, Prime Minister John Howard even attempted to include mateship in the constitutional preamble. But despite its ubiquity in Australian culture, what does mateship mean to people and how do they really feel about the term? Our new Australian Mateship Survey attempted to find out. In a survey of over 500 respondents, we found that while support for the concept of mateship is high among Australians, many find it problematic. And surprisingly, women supported the idea of mateship being a key feature of Australian national...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Why Australian unions should welcome the new Agricultural Visa

Unions have been quick to condemn Australia’s new Agricultural Visa, which will give approved employers access to “skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled” workers from ASEAN nations and the UK from late this year. ACTU president Michelle O’Neill has warned of a “second-class workforce” with “none of the protections or rights that all Australian workers should be able to rely on”. But many aspects of the visa are actually a step in the right direction and could provide unions with organising opportunities. The scheme is being sold as a complement to two existing schemes, the Seasonal Worker Programme and the Pacific Labour Scheme. In...
INDUSTRY
