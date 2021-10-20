CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

TriState Capital (TSC) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

TriState Capital (TSC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.

This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.76%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this holding company for TriState Capital Bank would post earnings of $0.35 per share when it actually produced earnings of $0.41, delivering a surprise of 17.14%.

Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times.

TriState, which belongs to the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry, posted revenues of $60.9 million for the quarter ended September 2021, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.01%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $50.36 million. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates three times over the last four quarters.

The sustainability of the stock's immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management's commentary on the earnings call.

TriState shares have added about 25.2% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 20.3%.

What's Next for TriState?

While TriState has outperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors' minds is: what's next for the stock?

There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company's earnings outlook. Not only does this include current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed lately.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a tried-and-tested rating tool like the Zacks Rank, which has an impressive track record of harnessing the power of earnings estimate revisions.

Ahead of this earnings release, the estimate revisions trend for TriState was mixed. While the magnitude and direction of estimate revisions could change following the company's just-released earnings report, the current status translates into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for the stock. So, the shares are expected to perform in line with the market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

It will be interesting to see how estimates for the coming quarters and current fiscal year change in the days ahead. The current consensus EPS estimate is $0.46 on $64.25 million in revenues for the coming quarter and $1.60 on $235.83 million in revenues for the current fiscal year.

Investors should be mindful of the fact that the outlook for the industry can have a material impact on the performance of the stock as well. In terms of the Zacks Industry Rank, Banks - Northeast is currently in the top 34% of the 250 plus Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.


Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 6 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (TSC): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

CMS Energy (CMS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

CMS Energy Corporation CMS is slated to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 28, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 19.57%. CMS Energy has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.51%, on average. Factors to Note. During most part of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Eli Lilly (LLY) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

Eli Lilly (LLY) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.94 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.98 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.02%. A quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Arch Resources (ARCH) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates

ARCH - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $4.92 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.74 by 3.8%. Total revenues summed $594.4 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $479 million by 24.1%. Arch Resources Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise. Arch Resources Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart |...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsc#Zacks Investment Research#Tristate Capital Bank#Eps
Entrepreneur

Camden National (CAC) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

Camden National (CAC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -4.90%. A quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Restaurant Brands (QSR) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Lag

Restaurant Brands International, Inc. QSR reported mixed third-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. However, the metrics improved on a year-over-year basis. Earnings beat the consensus estimate for the third straight quarter, whereas revenues missed the same after surpassing in the preceding three quarters.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

BancorpSouth's (BXS) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up

BancorpSouth Bank BXS delivered an earnings surprise of 1.49% in third-quarter 2021 on higher net interest income. Net operating earnings of 68 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents. However, the bottom line compares unfavorably with the 69 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. Higher net...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Lockheed Martin (LMT) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Down Y/Y

Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $6.66 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96 by a whopping 239.8%. The company reported GAAP earnings of $2.21, which declined 64.6 % year over year. Operational Highlights. In the reported quarter, net sales amounted to $16,028...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Ecolab (ECL) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Ecolab (ECL) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.38 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.98%. A quarter ago,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Hasbro (HAS) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Up

HAS - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line outpaced the consensus mark for the fifth straight quarter, while the top line beat the same for the second consecutive quarter. Following the results, the company’s shares are up 2.3% in pre-market trading session.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

3M (MMM) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

3M (MMM) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.18 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 12.39%. A quarter ago,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

General Electric (GE) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates, Ups '21 View

General Electric Company GE has reported mixed results for the third quarter of 2021. Its earnings surpassed estimates by 39%, while sales lagged the same by 3.6%. Improvements in the Industrial free cash flow performance and growth in earnings despite weakness in revenues were worth noticing in the quarter. The company lowered projections for Industrial organic revenues, while increasing estimates for adjusted earnings per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy