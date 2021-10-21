CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't underestimate rabbits: these powerful pests threaten more native wildlife than cats or foxes

By Pat Taggart, Adjunct Fellow, UNSW, Brian Cooke, Adjunct Associate Professor, University of Canberra
 5 days ago
Shutterstock

In inland Australia, rabbits have taken a severe toll on native wildlife since they were introduced in 1859 . They may be small, but today rabbits are a key threat to 322 species of Australia’s at-risk plants and animals — more than twice the number of species threatened by cats or foxes.

For example, research shows even just one rabbit in two hectares of land can solely destroy every regenerating sheoak seedling . Rabbits are also responsible for the historic declines of the iconic southern hairy-nosed wombat and red kangaroo.

Our latest research looked at the conservation benefits following the introduction of three separate biocontrols used to manage rabbits in Australia over the 20th Century — all three were stunningly successful and resulted in enormous benefits to conservation.

But today, rabbits are commonly ignored or underestimated , and aren’t given appropriate attention in conservation compared to introduced predators like cats and foxes. This needs to change.

Why rabbits are such a serious problem

Simply put, rabbits are a major problem for Australian ecosystems because they destroy huge numbers of critical regenerating seedlings over more than half the continent.

Rabbits can prevent the long-term regeneration of trees and shrubs by continually eating young seedlings. This keeps ecosystems from ever reaching their natural, pre-rabbit forms. This has immense flow-on effects for the availability of food for plant-eating animals, for insect abundance, shelter and predation .

Grazing competition from rabbits has been attributed to the decline of southern hairy-nosed wombats. David Taggart , Author provided

In some ecosystems, rabbits have prevented the regeneration of plant communities for 130 years , resulting in shrub populations of only old, scattered individuals. These prolonged impacts may undermine the long-term success of conservation programs to reintroduce mammals to the wild.

Things are particularly dire in arid Australia where, in drought years, rabbits can eat a high proportion of the vegetation that grows, leaving little food for native animals. Arid vegetation is slow growing and doesn’t regenerate often as rainfall is infrequent. This means rabbits can have a severe toll on wildlife by swiftly eating young trees and shrubs soon after they emerge from the ground.

Rabbits eat a high proportion of regenerating vegetation even when their population is at nearly undetectable levels . For example, it took the complete eradication of rabbits from the semi-arid TGB Osborn reserve in South Australia, before most tree and shrub species could regenerate.

Rabbits also spread weeds , cause soil erosion and reduce the ability of soil to absorb moisture and support vegetation growth.

Rabbits spread weeds and eat seedlings. Shutterstock

If you control prey, you control predators

When restoring ecosystems, particularly in arid Australia, it’s common for land managers to heavily focus on managing predators such as cats and foxes, while ignoring rabbits. While predator management is important, neglecting rabbit control may mean Australia’s unique fauna is still destined to decline.

Cats and foxes eat a lot of rabbits in arid Australia and can limit their populations when rabbit numbers are low. A common argument against rabbit control is that cats and foxes will turn to eating native species in the absence of rabbits. But this argument is unfounded.

Cats and foxes may turn from rabbits to native species in the immediate short-term. But, research has also shown fewer rabbits ultimately lead to declines in cat and fox numbers, as the cats and foxes are starved of their major food source.

Culling rabbits starves feral predators of their major food source. Shutterstock

Regrowth could be seen from space

An effective way to deal with rabbits is to release biocontrol agents - natural enemies of rabbits, such as viruses or parasites. Our research reviewed the effects of rolling out three different biocontrols last century:

  • myxomatosis (an infectious rabbit disease), released in 1950

  • European rabbit fleas (as a vector of myxomatosis), released in 1968

  • rabbit haemorrhagic disease, released in 1995.

Each lead to unprecedented reductions in the number of rabbits across Australia.

Rabbits eventually built up a tolerance to biocontrols. Shutterstock

Despite the minor interest in conservation at the time, the spread of myxomatosis led to widespread regeneration in sheoaks for over five years, before rabbit numbers built back up. Red kangaroo populations increased so much that landholders were suddenly “ involved in a shooting war with hordes of kangaroos invading their properties ”, according to a newspaper report at the time.

Following the introduction of the European rabbit flea, native grasses became prolific along the Mount Lofty Ranges, South Australia. Similarly, southern hairy-nosed wombats and swamp wallabies expanded their ranges.

By the time rabbit haemorrhagic disease was introduced in 1995, interest in conservation and the environment had grown and conservation benefits were better recorded.

Native vegetation regenerated over enormous spans of land, including native pine, needle bush, umbrella wattle, witchetty bush and twin-leaved emu bush. This regeneration was so significant across large parts of the Simpson and Strzelecki Deserts, it could be seen from space .

When rabbits were controlled, the number of red kangaroos doubled. Shutterstock

Red kangaroos became two to three times more abundant, and multiple species of desert rodent and a small marsupial carnivore (dusky hopping mouse, spinifex hopping mouse, plains rat, crest-tailed mulgara) all expanded their ranges.

But each time, after 10 to 20 years, the biocontrols stop working so well, as rabbits eventually built up a tolerance to the diseases.

So what should we do today?

Today, there are an estimated 150-200 million rabbits in Australia, we need to be on the front foot to manage this crisis. This means researchers should continually develop new biocontrols — which are clearly astonishingly successful.

But this isn’t the only solution. The use of biocontrols must be integrated with conventional rabbit management techniques, including destroying warrens (burrow networks) and harbours (above-ground rabbit shelters), baiting, fumigation, shooting or trapping.

Land managers have a major part to play in restoring Australia’s arid ecosystems, too. Land managers are required by law to control invasive pests such as rabbits, and this must occur humanely using approved and recognised methods.

They, and researchers, must take rabbit management seriously and give it equal, if not more, attention than feral cats and foxes. It all starts with a greater awareness of the problem, so we stop underestimating these small, but powerful, pests.

The authors would like to acknowledge the significant contribution of Dr Graeme Finlayson from Bush Heritage Australia, who is the lead author of the published study.

Pat Taggart works for the Department of Primary Industries NSW. He receives funding from the Federal Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment, and the Centre for Invasive Species Solutions.

Brian Cooke is an adjunct Associate Professor at the University of Canberra. He previously worked for the South Australian Government and CSIRO on biological control of rabbits. He is affiliated with Rabbit Free Australia.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Related
Popular Science

Ancient humans might have bred one of the scariest birds on the planet

Whether you’ve been chased by a goose or witnessed an ostrich run at top speed, you know birds can sometimes be terrifying. At the top of the list is the cassowary—a demon bird that clocks in between 4 and 5.6 feet tall. It can run up to 31 miles per hour on its powerful legs, each tipped with three dagger-like toes, and can leap almost 7 feet up in the air.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Japanese wolf extinct for 115 years is found to be the closest known wild relative of the modern dog: DNA scraped from museum specimens confirms the link

The modern dog broke off from its feral cousin, the gray wolf, some 20,000 to 40,000 years ago, but following that ancient family tree has proven difficult, since no living wolf species are genetically very closely related to the domesticated canine. Now, researchers have found your pet puppy's closest known...
ANIMALS
International Business Times

Man Reels In Rare, Deadly Fish While Fishing With Father

A man in the UK was enjoying a relaxing fishing session with his father when he reeled in one of the deadliest fishes in the world, which is capable of paralyzing and killing humans. Arfon Summers was fishing at a tourist hot spot in Dorset on Oct. 1 with his...
ANIMALS
Florida Star

Meer-Splat Horror: Meerkat Colony Died When Their Zoo Burrow Buried Them Alive

An accident at a German zoo killed its meerkat population. Four meerkats died at the Hellabrunn Zoo in Munich on Sept. 22 when their burrow collapsed and buried them alive. The zoo released a statement saying it was “in mourning. All four animals were in a self-dug sleeping burrow in the lower area of the complex when the earth suddenly gave way and the popular mongoose were buried alive.”
ANIMALS
CBS News

Wildlife tour operator survives attack by "jumping crocodile" in Australia

An Australian wildlife tour operator said he was lucky to escape more serious injury or even death when a crocodile lunged from a river and clamped his hand in its jaws. Sean Dearly was attacked on Monday on the Adelaide River which is renowned for its "jumping crocodiles" — large crocodiles that rise vertically from the water to snatch chicken carcasses dangled from long poles extended from tourist cruise boats.
PETS
countryliving.com

Surprise discovery of rare red baby squirrels born on Brownsea Island

Three rare red squirrel 'kittens' have been found snugged up in their nest box on Brownsea Island, off the coast of Dorset, by National Trust volunteers as part of a routine autumn check. Typically born in springtime, the birth of the three baby squirrels is one of the latest recorded...
ANIMALS
arcamax.com

North American snapping turtle found living behind British supermarket

(UPI) Animal rescuers in Britain said a man walking next to a river found a 20-inch-long North American snapping turtle -- and took it home to his bathtub. The RSPCA said it was contacted by a man who came across the non-native turtle at the side of the River Trent in Burton-on-Trent, England, while walking with his children behind the local Asda store.
ANIMALS
LiveScience

Extremely rare, bright-yellow catfish caught in the Netherlands

Like an enormous, writhing banana with gills, a bright-yellow catfish flopped out of the water and into Martin Glatz's boat. Glatz, a professional angler out on a lake in the Netherlands with his twin brother Oliver, had caught many catfish in his life — but none like this. Glatz panicked at first.
ANIMALS
Discovery

Beneath the Water in South America’s Wetlands Lurk Hundreds of Swimming Jaguars

Jaguars are the largest cat species in the Americas and the third-largest in the world. Normally highly territorial loners, these opportunistic predators hunt capybaras, deer, and other land mammals. In Pantanal, the largest tropical wetland in the world, that sprawls across Brazil, Bolivia, and Paraguay lives a different type of...
ANIMALS
Smithonian

Why Do Pilot Whales Chase Killer Whales Near Iceland?

This article is from Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. Filipa Samarra could hear the pilot whales before she could see them. In 2015, out on the choppy waters off southern Iceland, Samarra and her research team were eavesdropping on a group of killer whales. She listened as they pipped, squealed, and clicked when suddenly her ears were filled with high-pitched whistling. “Then the killer whales just went silent,” says Samarra, a biologist and lead investigator of the Icelandic Orca Project. As the whistling grew stronger a group of pilot whales came into view, and the killer whales seemed to turn and swim away.
ANIMALS
Fox News

Dog kisses shark during boat trip off the coast of Australia

These animals probably don’t meet that often. A dive instructor brought her dog with her on a trip off the coast of Australia and helped the animal make a new friend. Apparently, the beloved pet really enjoyed meeting a whale shark for the first time. Jade Pursell captured a photo...
ANIMALS
thepostnewspaper.net

Nature Notes: All Those Black Birds

The blackbirds. Most of us see them daily, all black, often noisy, and gregarious. We know that there are small ones and large ones, but that’s about as much we pay attention to them. But there is a world of difference between these different species, and some neat behaviors that we can learn about. There are many species from two very distinct groups of birds that make up the blackbird clans.
ANIMALS
AFP

Rescued from extinction, bison rediscover Romania mountains

Hoof prints in the mud, tree bark nibbled away: even if the newest residents of Romania's Carpathian mountain forest shy away from visitors, their traces are there for those who know where to look. They are signs of the success of a project to reintroduce bison to this region after a centuries-long absence, key to keeping the hairy giants off lists of critically endangered species. Bison had all but been driven out of Europe by hunting and the destruction of its habitats, but their reappearance in Romania has brought back a key component of the region's ecosystem. Under gentle autumn sunshine on the edge of a centuries-old wood, young forest warden Matei Miculescu is on the lookout for members of the Carpathian herd.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

‘Alien-Like’ Sea Creature Washed Ashore on Australian Beach

An actual picture of a pinkish yet transparent 'alien-like' species went viral online, particularly on Facebook, causing many perplexed. Although most commenters believe it's a jellyfish, several believe it's from another galaxy. The pinkish and transparent blob-like organism was photographed at Urangan Shoreline in Hervey Coast, Queensland, Australia. Alien-Like Sea...
SCIENCE
Newsweek

Rare Double-Headed Turtle Species Hatched With 6 Legs

The Birdsey Cape Wildlife Center, located in Barnstable, Massachusetts, and a branch of the New England Wildlife Centers, made room for two new turtle residents. They won't take up too much space because they share the same shell. The wildlife center published a post to its Facebook page announcing that...
BARNSTABLE, MA
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
