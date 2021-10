NBA executives around the league strongly believe that Pelicans star Zion Williamson left the team’s front office in the dark regarding his foot surgery in the offseason. It has happened, yet again. For the second time in three years of Zion Williamson’s youthful career, he is set to miss the season opener. This is following the fresh news of Williamson’s offseason foot injury suffered from a workout before the summer league.

