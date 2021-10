Breeze Airways has revealed its configuration for the Airbus A220-300. Unveiling its first plane today, October 26th, the airline has a backlog of 80 A220s. Destined to go into service from the second quarter of 2022, this exciting aircraft will only seat 126 passengers. The reason for this light configuration is because of the large premium cabin. The A220 is the first aircraft on which Breeze will offer a first class-style product, there will be a whopping 36 seats in this cabin.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 7 HOURS AGO