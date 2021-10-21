CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livingston, MT

Livingston schools shift to remote learning after 'sharp' increase in cases

By Jane McDonald
KBZK News
KBZK News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CQRTb_0cXgxV0i00

Two schools in the Livingston Public School District have been learning remotely and are set to return to school Monday, Oct. 25.

Sleeping Giant Middle School and Park High School saw a "sharp" increase in COVID cases, possibly because masks were not worn consistently, according to Todd Wester, school administrator with Livingston Public Schools.

Wester recounted the reasoning behind the original mask-optional approach at the beginning of the year.

“The Delta variant would act very differently in our schools than the original Alpha variant. Last year, we did have universal masking last year, but the Alpha variant didn’t spread nearly as quickly,” Wester said.

This year, Wester says there was evidence that there was spread in the classroom, through exponential growth among classmates and students.

Between the two schools, there was an estimate of 39 confirmed cases among students, prompting Sleeping Giant and Park High to revert to remote learning for a week and a half.

Wester notes that the district now has a measurement to gauge a potential outbreak.

“Just about every time we hit 1.5 to 2 percent of the school population positive, we tend to see that move toward an outbreak,” Wester said.

Masks will be strictly enforced moving forward, to ensure that on-site education can be sustained.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Livingston, MT
Health
City
Livingston, MT
Local
Montana Education
Local
Montana Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Learning#School Administrator#Park High School#Covid#Livingston Public Schools
KBZK News

Ceremony heralds opening of American Indian Hall at MSU

The new American Indian Hall at Montana State University opened its doors to the public on Saturday, drawing a crowd of more than 1,000 people. Elders, contractors, students, and community members gathered in front of the newly constructed hall to reflect on the past, present, and future of the American Indian culture at MSU.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
KBZK News

KBZK News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy