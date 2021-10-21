Scott Disick Breaks Silence on Instagram After Kourtney Kardashian’s Engagement to Travis Barker

Shutterstock

Scott Disick has finally surfaced on social media, two days after his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s ultra-romantic, rose-filled engagement on October 17. The 38-year-old posted an Instagram Story photo at home looking across his living room at the former couple’s son Reign, who was seated on a sofa.

The little guy seemed to be laughing, while Scott’s black sleeve of his sweatshirt was visible in the photo as he sat listening to the six-year-old. The Lord wrote, “After school break down with Reign,” across the top, as he appeared to be getting the low down on his son’s day of learning.

Scott made no mention of his ex committing to “forever” with another man, as that’s what Kourtney, 42, wrote under her first photo of their beach engagement. Ever since the proposal, more snapshots have been coming in steadily, including the family dinner afterward where Kourtney got to flash her massive oval-shaped diamond ring for the first time.

Four hours before Scott’s photo went up, Kourtney shared a plethora of intimate photos from the engagement, with some of the snapshots that occurred in the joyous moments after the Blink-182 drummer popped the question.

Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram

The Poosh founder wrote in the caption, “I woke up all night thinking it was a dream.” Who could blame her with the level of romance Travis delivered? He chose one of the couple’s favorite locations to ask for her hand in marriage, selecting the beach at Montecito’s Rosewood Miramar Hotel for the setting.

Travis then had thousands of red roses brought in to form a massive shape of a heart on the sand. He also had the blooms arranged in a formation that combined the letters of their first names, “T” and “K,” intertwined in roses near where he got down on one knee in the sand to propose.

It’s got to hurt Scott all the more as he’s a single man now, after getting dumped by girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin in September. The breakup came after alleged messages Scott sent to Kourtney’s other ex Younes Bendjima were released by the model. In them, Scott allegedly shamed Kourtney over her PDA with Travis, while Younes responded that he only cared about Kourt’s happiness.

“Kourtney hopes that her ex will move on and accept her fiancé for the sake of Penelope, Reign and Mason, more than anything else,” an insider explained exclusively to Life & Style about the three kids shared by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and New York native.

“She doesn’t want to see him go down a slippery slope, especially now [that] the children are old enough to pick up on these things. Her children come first,” said the insider, who added that Scott is “jealous” of his ex’s romance. But she “thinks it’s a good thing” that her famous family, including sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian, is close with the Flip It Like Disick alum.

“Kourtney’s moved on and found love with Travis, so she doesn’t care that her family is still friends with Scott,” revealed the insider, who noted she hopes her famous siblings can help the Lord come to his “senses.”