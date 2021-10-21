CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Scott Disick Breaks Silence on Instagram After Kourtney Kardashian’s Engagement to Travis Barker

By Beth Shilliday
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mibjr_0cXgxSMX00
Shutterstock

Scott Disick has finally surfaced on social media, two days after his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s ultra-romantic, rose-filled engagement on October 17. The 38-year-old posted an Instagram Story photo at home looking across his living room at the former couple’s son Reign, who was seated on a sofa.

The little guy seemed to be laughing, while Scott’s black sleeve of his sweatshirt was visible in the photo as he sat listening to the six-year-old. The Lord wrote, “After school break down with Reign,” across the top, as he appeared to be getting the low down on his son’s day of learning.

Scott made no mention of his ex committing to “forever” with another man, as that’s what Kourtney, 42, wrote under her first photo of their beach engagement. Ever since the proposal, more snapshots have been coming in steadily, including the family dinner afterward where Kourtney got to flash her massive oval-shaped diamond ring for the first time.

Four hours before Scott’s photo went up, Kourtney shared a plethora of intimate photos from the engagement, with some of the snapshots that occurred in the joyous moments after the Blink-182 drummer popped the question.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IyaQX_0cXgxSMX00
Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram

The Poosh founder wrote in the caption, “I woke up all night thinking it was a dream.” Who could blame her with the level of romance Travis delivered? He chose one of the couple’s favorite locations to ask for her hand in marriage, selecting the beach at Montecito’s Rosewood Miramar Hotel for the setting.

Travis then had thousands of red roses brought in to form a massive shape of a heart on the sand. He also had the blooms arranged in a formation that combined the letters of their first names, “T” and “K,” intertwined in roses near where he got down on one knee in the sand to propose.

It’s got to hurt Scott all the more as he’s a single man now, after getting dumped by girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin in September. The breakup came after alleged messages Scott sent to Kourtney’s other ex Younes Bendjima were released by the model. In them, Scott allegedly shamed Kourtney over her PDA with Travis, while Younes responded that he only cared about Kourt’s happiness.

“Kourtney hopes that her ex will move on and accept her fiancé for the sake of Penelope, Reign and Mason, more than anything else,” an insider explained exclusively to Life & Style about the three kids shared by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and New York native.

“She doesn’t want to see him go down a slippery slope, especially now [that] the children are old enough to pick up on these things. Her children come first,” said the insider, who added that Scott is “jealous” of his ex’s romance. But she “thinks it’s a good thing” that her famous family, including sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian, is close with the Flip It Like Disick alum.

“Kourtney’s moved on and found love with Travis, so she doesn’t care that her family is still friends with Scott,” revealed the insider, who noted she hopes her famous siblings can help the Lord come to his “senses.”

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Here's What Travis Barker Really Eats In A Day

With their "Food Diaries: Bite Size" web series, Harper's BAZAAR gets all the dirt on what a typical day of eating looks like for many different celebrities, from musicians like Grimes to actresses like Awkwafina. The daily run-down looks dramatically different from person to person, with some favoring home-cooking while others dine out all the time, some preferring structured plans where they eat similar things on a regular basis and others approaching their daily nourishment with a more spontaneous attitude. One of the latest stars to share their typical diet is drummer Travis Barker, who most will know best from his many years with the band Blink-182 — although some reality television lovers may recognize him as Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend (via Us Weekly).
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

Travis Barker had ‘a really big’ hand in designing Kourtney’s engagement ring

Travis Barker had a “really big” hand in the design of the “flawless” custom oval-shaped engagement ring for his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian. The dazzling diamond was crafted by Lorraine Schwartz, the same jeweller behind the Poosh founder’s sister Kim Kardashian West’s two rings from Kanye West, and her engagement ring from Kris Humphries.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Amelia Hamlin Just Opened Up About Her Split From Scott Disick--And She Did Not Hold Back!

Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick may have just called off their nearly year-long romance earlier this month, but the 20-year-old model is already opening up about the split on social media. The breakup came after Disick was embroiled in controversy after making nasty comments about his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and her new beau Travis Barker engaging in PDA around Italy when he slid into another Kardashian ex, Younes Bendjima’s DM’s. However, while the split was reportedly not caused by this incident, Hamlin was said to be the one that called for the ending of their relationship, and is now speaking her mind.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Mason Disick
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Penelope Disick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
extratv

See What Rob Kardashian Looks Like Now in Rare Family Photo

Rob Kardashian just made a rare appearance on Instagram!. On Monday, his sister Kim Kardashian shared a few photos from a family dinner that included Rob, who looked happy and healthy. The first pic featured Kourtney Kardashian with her beau Travis Barker, and the second showed siblings Khloé Kardashian and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Khlo Kardashian#Instagram Story#Rosewood Miramar Hotel
shefinds

Khloe Kardashian’s Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

Khloe Kardashian’s beauty transformation has been well documented across the internet, and the reality star and ‘Good American’ owner only continues to evolve as she posted an ad video to Instagram looking different than usual early this week. The new look comes after it was alleged that Kardashian was not in attendance at the Met Gala for reportedly being “too C-list,” although many of her family members were there.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Khloe Kardashian Rejected From TV For Being Too ‘Racy’

Khloe Kardashian recently did an ad for Good American, her clothing brand, and she took her top off for it. Apparently, it was too racy for TV. Anyone who follows Khloe Kardashian on Instagram knows that she recently posted a topless video of herself. The former Keeping up with the Kardashian star was rolling around in simply a pair of jeans. She held a top/her arm over her chest so that she didn’t actually show anything “bad.”
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Kim Kardashian Revealed Why She Divorced Kanye West in Her SNL Monologue

When it was first revealed that Kim Kardashian would be hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time, people were skeptical if she could pull it off. After all, Kim is known for a lot of things, but funny is not one of them. But to most everyone's surprise, Kim killed it once she stepped out on stage. Her jokes didn't fall flat, they were actually funny, and she didn't hold back, taking shots at herself, her famous family, and even her estranged husband, Kanye West.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Kourtney Kardashian looks happier than ever as she lays on rose petals and shows off engagement ring

If feeling over the moon were a person, it would be Kourtney Kardashian. The tv-personality and businesswoman recently took social media to share her excitement of being engaged to Travis Barker with her legion of fans. The eldest of the Kardashian sisters posted on her Instagram account pictures that show her looking radiant and happier than ever while she lays on rose petals.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

Scott Disick Losing It As Amelia Hamlin Flips Bird On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy Scott Disick might be going off the deep end, and fans are concerned. Over the last few years, the celeb’s dating life has definitely been in a lurch. Those close to him are worried that it’s starting to take its toll on Scott’s mental health. How has Amelia Hamlin’s recent tantrum played into this? Read on to find out how Scott is coping with all of the new changes in his personal life and why fans and loved one’s think it’s going to get worse before it gets better.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Reunites With Dad Caitlyn For Dinner After BF Devin Booker’s COVID Diagnosis

Kendall Jenner grabbed a bite to eat with dad Caitlyn Jenner in Malibu, and afterwards the famous pair said goodbye with a heartfelt hug. Thursday night (October 7) was family time for Kendall Jenner, who spent the evening getting dinner in Malibu, California with her father, Caitlyn Jenner. In photos taken by paparazzi, the 25-year-old model could be seen exiting celebrity hotspot Nobu with the former I Am Cait star, 71. The father-daughter duo were in good spirits together, as they could be seen laughing and hugging while saying their goodbyes for the night.
MALIBU, CA
Life and Style Weekly

Kim Kardashian Attends the ‘SNL’ Afterparty in a Curve-Hugging Bodysuit With Feathered Sleeves

Celebrating in style! Kim Kardashian and her famous family attended the Saturday Night Live afterparty in the wee hours of Sunday, October 10, in New York City. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, looked incredible in a curve-hugging Balenciaga bodysuit with feathered sleeves. Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian was also in attendance wearing a red dress, jacket and face mask paired with Nike sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Amelia Gray Hamlin Says She’s Really ‘Happy’ After Scott Disick is Spotted With Possible New Girlfriend

Good vibes only! Amelia Gray Hamlin let her followers know she’s feeling good after her split with Scott Disick. The 20-year-old model took to Instagram to share photos from her weekend. “Rly rly happy,” she captioned the Sunday, October 24, gallery that featured snapshots of her all smiles, eating buttery pancakes and jokingly flipping the camera the bird.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy