CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

David Bakhtiari's return to practice is 'a shot in the arm' for the Green Bay Packers

By Ryan Wood, Packers News
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Mired in an injury spell so severe it has their quarterback reminiscing about 2010, the Green Bay Packers needed a day like Wednesday.

For the first time since tearing his ACL on Dec. 31 , All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari practiced. Bakhtiari is more than 10 months removed from reconstructive knee surgery, a key hurdle for a player returning from a torn ACL to clear.

Head coach Matt LaFleur did not undersell the importance of Bakhtiari’s return.

“He prepares the right way each and every day,” LaFleur said. “He has the right message for our guys. I think he leads that room as good as anybody, and he’s a great talent. So I think it definitely gives everybody a shot in the arm.”

The Packers will have 21 days to activate Bakhtiari from the physically unable to perform list onto their 53-man roster. Bakhtiari participated in individual drills during the early practice periods Wednesday. LaFleur said the practice was designed to be more at walkthrough pace, which coincidentally might have allowed Bakhtiari to participate more than he would have.

Bakhtiari’s practice workload moving forward will be day to day, LaFleur said.

There’s no question the return of their franchise left tackle is monumental for the Packers, but Bakhtiari wasn’t the only player to practice for the first time in a while Wednesday. Cornerback Kevin King also returned to the practice field for the first time since injuring his shoulder at Cincinnati on Oct. 10 .

King’s return was especially important with safety Darnell Savage still in concussion protocol. Savage was among four Packers who did not practice, joining outside linebacker Preston Smith (oblique), center Josh Myers (knee) and offensive lineman Dennis Kelly (back). Receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling also remained on injured reserve and did not practice despite being eligible to be activated.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he enjoyed seeing Bakhtiari, his good friend, back at practice.

“I see Dave every day,” Rodgers said. “It was good to hear him. He couldn’t keep his mouth shut today, which I guess was kind of normal. But it was good to have him out there in a helmet.”

With all the moving parts on their roster because of injury, Rodgers said 2021 has felt awfully familiar.

“This season,” Rodgers said, “is beginning to remind me a little bit of a season over a decade ago, where we had a number of injuries and in the course of the season added certain pieces to the mix that ended up playing a big role down the line. I think you guys can imagine what season I’m talking about. Which is a good thing.”

The 2010 team overcame numerous injuries to win Super Bowl XLV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xrX3Q_0cXgxMJP00
David Bakhtiari last played in the Packers' win over the Titans on Dec. 27, 2020. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Aaron Rodgers shows he can deliver a quarterback sneak

Over his career, the quarterback sneak hasn’t been a regular play for Rodgers.

That changed Sunday when the Packers needed a single foot from their 44-yard line on fourth-and-1 early in the second quarter. Rodgers plowed up the middle and got 2 yards, extending the drive and proving wrong the reputation that he can not handle a quarterback sneak.

“That one hurts my heart for sure,” Rodgers said. “Because I think it’s been propagated and exaggerated by David Bakhtiari. He’s been, I think, my biggest antagonist as far as people not believing in my ability to quarterback sneak.

On the play, LaFleur said Rodgers had an option to go for the sneak depending on the Bears’ defensive look. It’s something the coach and quarterback discuss during the week, and when the situation arose Sunday, the Packers executed it.

“If it was there,” LaFleur said, “he could take it. If not, we could get to something else. But that’s something we’re constantly evaluating. If they go double mug or both ‘backers walk up or they’ve got both their interior linemen in those A gaps, we tend to not want to do those, because it is tough.”

LaFleur said quarterback sneaks are generally “pretty successful” when given the proper defensive setup. He doesn’t believe in forcing the play if the A gaps are stuffed not only because they’re less likely to succeed, but also it exposes the quarterback to unnecessary contact.

Rodgers was pleased he got a chance to showcase a rare part of his game Sunday.

“He’s been the biggest deterrent to us sneaking, because he tells Steno (offensive line/run game coordinator Adam Stenavich) I don’t like doing it, and I’m terrible at it," Rodgers said of Bakhtiari. "I don’t feel like that is necessarily the case. Thankfully, he might not be the only one, because the Bears gave me an opportunity to do that. But with every opportunity I get, I feel like I take back that narrative a little bit that Dave tried to steal from me, and I’m very proud of that.”

'IT WAS FUN': Aaron Rodgers doesn't regret 'I still own you' troll against Bears fans

'I STILL OWN YOU': Aaron Rodgers isn't only NFL player to dominate specific team

'GUESS HE'S NOW A SHAREHOLDER': Tom Brady jokes about Aaron Rodgers' taunt to Bears fans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GxC7k_0cXgxMJP00
Aaron Rodgers plunges ahead to convert on fourth down during the second quarter against the Bears. Mark Hoffmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Bears fans not alone in their trash talking toward Aaron Rodgers

A few days after crushing their collective souls, Rodgers might have been placating Bears fans Wednesday.

Rodgers reminded Bears fans that, yes, he owns them following his game-sealing touchdown Sunday at Soldier Field. After scoring, Rodgers said he looked up and saw a woman showing two middle fingers in the air. Video from the game shows there were many more people flipping off Rodgers than just one woman.

The Packers quarterback said those middle fingers aren’t unique to Chicago.

“It happens a lot of places, I think,” Rodgers said. “Definitely not just Chicago. There’s some other places I’ve been that have had some rowdy fans.”

Rodgers said Philadelphia stands out for its trash talking.

Early in his career, when Rodgers was still backing up Brett Favre, the Packers traveled to play a game against the Eagles. The same fan kept reciting the same piece of trash talk all game, Rodgers said.

“He yelled, ‘Hey Rodgers, get the splinters out of your ass,’” Rodgers said. “All game long. To where, by the time the third quarter happened, I was impressed that he was still at it. So I turned and gave him a little wave. But, yeah, Philly fans are real good trash talkers.”

At that point in his career, Rodgers might not have informed the fan he owned their team. But the moment is still memorable all these years later.

This article originally appeared on Packers News: David Bakhtiari's return to practice is 'a shot in the arm' for the Green Bay Packers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
The Spun

Video: Aaron Rodgers’ Reaction To Mike Tomlin Is Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are in a real fight against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field today. But in the middle of the intense showdown, there was a fun moment between Rodgers and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. In the middle of the second quarter, Rodgers forced...
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Aaron Rodgers yelling "I still own you" to Bears fans I UNDISPUTED

Aaron Rodgers scored in each of the final three quarters to help the Green Bay Packers win 24-14 against the Chicago Bears. The reigning MVP put the game out of reach with a rushing TD late. He wasn’t shy after scoring as microphones picked up him telling Chicago fans, 'I still own you!' Shannon Sharpe explains why he loves Rodgers' celebration.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He Got Fined For Taunting Fans

Aaron Rodgers added another layer to the rivalry between his Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears last weekend when he had some choice words for the opposing fanbase at Soldier Field. After scrambling for a late fourth quarter touchdown in Sunday’s win over Chicago, Rodgers taunted Bears fans in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

NFL Makes Decision On Controversial Davante Adams Hit

Nearly a week ago, the Green Bay Packers took down the San Francisco 49ers with a late field goal thanks to the incredible combination of Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams. The latter, though, was nearly knocked out of the game with a vicious hit. Rodgers tried to hit...
NFL
windycitygridiron.com

Mario Edwards Jr. fined $9,522 for telling Aaron Rodgers to stop grabbing his facemask

During the first quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. On the play in question the referee threw the flag when he saw Edwards point at Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers and talk to him in a stern fashion.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Acl
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has 2 Words Of Advice For Joe Burrow

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers imparted valuable wisdom to Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow after Sunday’s game. Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Packers’ thrilling overtime win over the Bengals on Sunday. He couldn’t say enough about how talented a quarterback Burrow is. Burrow’s competitive...
NFL
The Big Lead

Golden Tate Is Right About Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers

Matthew Stafford has always been good enough to win a Super Bowl. Multiple Super Bowls, in fact. People couldn't grasp that because he was in football hell with the Detroit Lions, where his best efforts only resulted in frustration and a goose egg in the playoff wins department. It's taken three weeks for the new Los Angeles Rams quarterback to turn skeptics into believers, moving his side above all others to the very real but not legally binding status as potential Super Bowl favorite.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Aaron Rodgers weighs in on Urban Meyer situation with Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has dominated the news as of late after he went viral for his off-field activity during a visit to Columbus, Ohio. The moment came two days after the Jaguars dropped their 19th consecutive game following a heartbreaking, 24-21 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals. Green...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Packers Have Suffered Another Tough Injury Blow

The Green Bay Packers are quickly losing their depth on defense. On Thursday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had troubling news to report about one of the team’s pass rushers. Chauncey Rivers, a rotational edge rusher for the Packers, suffered a non-contact injury during Wednesday’s practice. He could be placed...
NFL
On3.com

Former Chicago Bears star has violent reaction to Aaron Rodgers taunt

Former Chicago Bear center Olin Kreutz did not mince words when speaking about Aaron Rodgers troll of Chicago on Sunday. In an interview with The Score 670, the former Bear-turned-analyst summed up his feelings towards Rogers with this quote:. “I’d like to punch him in the face.”. Former All-Pro didn’t...
NFL
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 4

Quarterback play in the NFL in Week 4 wasn’t always stellar. The Steelers, Texans and Dolphins need to reevaluate their depth chart at that key position. Quarterback is the most important position on a football field. Teams that don’t have a good one running the show know that better than anyone.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Has Special Message For Brett Favre

Brett Favre likely had a pretty good birthday. The legendary NFL quarterback turned 52 years old on Sunday. Favre, who most notably starred for the Green Bay Packers, got to witness his former team pulling off a crazy victory. The Packers topped the Bengals, 25-22, in a wild overtime contest...
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Viral Comment About Chicago Bears

Aaron Rodgers let the entire world know that he “owns” the Chicago Bears during a 24-14 win over the Green Bay Packers’ arch-rival. Interestingly, Tom Brady decided to weigh in on Rodgers’ now-viral comment. In his latest podcast with SiriusXM Radio, Brady jokingly congratulated Rodgers on his “shareholder” stake in...
NFL
On3.com

Matt LaFleur apologizes to Packers fans following win

Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers escaped with a win on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals and it was not pretty. The Packers needed overtime and a bit of luck to overcome the up-and-coming Bengals. Green Bay was finally able to secure the victory after kicker Mason Crosby connected on a 49-yard field goal to win the game.
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

284K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy