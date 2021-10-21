CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump announces new social media network called 'TRUTH Social'

 5 days ago
Former President Trump on Wednesday announced the upcoming launch of his own social media network called "TRUTH Social."

"I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable," Trump said in a release.

"I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I'm excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech. Everyone asks me why doesn’t someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!" he added.

Trump was largely banned from major social media networks, including Facebook and his favored Twitter, at the beginning of the year after the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot. After leaving office, he operated a blog similar in style to Twitter before shutting it down about a month after it was started.

Earlier in October, Trump asked a federal judge to force Twitter into reinstating his account.

“Coerced by members of the United States Congress, operating under an unconstitutional immunity granted by a permissive federal statute, and acting directly with federal officials, Defendant is censoring Plaintiff, a former President of the United States,” the motion read.

A beta launch of the site for "invited guests" is expected in November, with a full launch in the first quarter of 2022.

The site's upcoming launch was coupled with the announcement that Trump Media & Technology Group has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Digital World Acquisition Corp. that will allow it to become a publicly listed company.

According to MarketWatch, Digital World Acquisition Corp. is a blank-check company that was founded on Dec. 11, 2020. As a blank-check company, it has no specific business plan and was started for the purposes of acquiring or merging with other companies.

The Trump Media & Technology Group also announced plans to launch a subscription-based video service called TMTG+ that will feature "non-woke" programming. The new endeavor will be led by reality television producer Scott St. John, who has worked on shows such as "Deal or No Deal" and "America’s Got Talent."

