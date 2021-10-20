CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Dave Announces North American Tour

By Ioana Onofrei
uncrazed.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave has taken to his Instagram page to make an announcement for an upcoming North American Tour next year. The 23-year-old rapper made the announcement with the caption:. ”NORTH AMERICA TOUR 2022. TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY 10AM LOCAL TIME!”. He will tour in support of his 2021 album, We’re...

www.uncrazed.com

Comments / 0

Related
nextmosh.com

Nightwish announce ‘HVMAN. :||: NATURE.’ 2022 North American tour

Share the post "Nightwish announce ‘HVMAN. :||: NATURE.’ 2022 North American tour" Finnish symphonic metallers Nightwish have announced the North American leg of their ‘HVMAN. :||: NATURE.’ 2022 world tour — check out the confirmed dates below. A presser states, “The 10-date trek will kick off on May 6th in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iconvsicon.com

Shinedown Reveal Dates For ‘Shinedown Live In Concert’ 2022 North American Tour

Multi-platinum rock band Shinedown has announced their 2022 North American Tour, Shinedown Live In Concert. Kicking off in San Francisco on January 26, the upcoming 22-date outing will see the acclaimed quartet travel throughout the West Coast, Canada, and more, with stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas, Seattle, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal. Pop Evil and Ayron Jones will support on select dates.
MUSIC
x1065.com

Peter Hook playing Joy Division & New Order songs on 2022 North American tour

Former Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Hook will be performing the music of both of his old bands on a North American tour next year. For the outing, Hook and his band The Light will be playing Joy Division's two studio albums, 1979's Unknown Pleasures and 1980's Closer, in full, along with various singles and B-sides. That'll be the main set; the opener will be Hook playing a collection of New Order material.
MUSIC
theprp.com

American Nightmare Announce “Background Music” 20th Anniversary Tour

American Nightmare will take to the road in early 2022 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2001 debut album “Background Music“. Those planning to attend can expect to find the band performing that album in full, while tickets for the run will go on sale this Friday, October 22nd at 09:00am PDT.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity News#San Francisco#North American Tour#Instagram Advertisement A
thewoodyshow.com

YUNGBLUD Unveils Massive 'Life On Mars' North American Tour: See The Dates

YUNGBLUD's been playing the biggest gigs of his life in the UK this fall, and next year he'll bring his energetic live show back to the States. On Monday (October 25), the rocker announced a massive North American leg of his Life on Mars tour. The 25-date trek begins January...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlene shares devastating news as she recovers from final operation

Princess Charlene of Monaco shared some heartbreaking news as she continues to recover from an operation in South Africa. The 43-year-old royal revealed on Instagram that her beloved pet dog had suddenly passed away. Sharing a photo of herself and her pup taken last Christmas, Charlene wrote: "My little Angel died last night, she was run over. I will miss you so much, Rest In Peace [broken heart emoji]."
WORLD
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

GENE SIMMONS Explains Why He Is Selling His Las Vegas House Only Five Months After Buying It

KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons spoke to The Wall Street Journal about his decision to sell his Southern Nevada estate, only five months after buying it. Simmons paid a combined $10.8 million for the home and a lot adjacent to it back in May and is now asking $14.95 million for it. Among the improvements Simmons made to the Vegas house is installing all new floors and ripping up wall-to-wall carpeting in some of the rooms.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TVOvermind

10 Child Stars Who Completely Quit Acting

Being a child star might seem like one of the best jobs on the planet. After all, being young, rich, and famous is a pretty sweet combination. Unfortunately, however, being in the spotlight isn’t always the experience it’s cracked up to be. For a lot of young actors, working in the entertainment industry actually be very overwhelming. As a result, there are quite a few former child stars who have chosen to leave the spotlight behind. For some, the decision was made in hopes of being able to live a “normal” life. For others, the job began to take a toll on their personal lives. Regardless of their reason for leaving, many of these formerly famous kids would likely say it’s the best decision they ever made. Keep reading to see 10 child stars who walked away from acting.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Soap Opera Star Michael Tylo

Soap opera icon Michael Tylo died at the age of 73 in the final days of September, according to Soap Opera Digest. Tylo famously starred in "Guiding Light" as the heart throb Quinton McCord Chamberlain from 1981 to 1985, before returning in 1996 and 1997. He also starred in almost any other soap opera you can think of, per IMDb. He played twins, Rich and Blade Bladeson on "The Young and the Restless," Charlie Prince on "General Hospital," Matt Connolly on "All My Children," and had a stint on "The Bold and the Beautiful" playing Sherman Gale, his final soap role, per The Wrap. In his later career, he became an educator, teaching film at the College of Fine Arts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he became assistant dean in 2003, per the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Ari from 90 Day Fiancé's plastic surgery rumours explored

90 Day Fiancé is a show unlike any other. After launching in 2014, the TLC show has now got multiple spin-offs and its cast members are recognised all over the world. The TLC show is onto its eighth season in 2021 but viewers still want the lowdown on previous cast members. Fans of the show were introduced to 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2 couple Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
CNBC

This Florida couple sold their house to fund a 'boozy bouquet' start-up — now they have a $75,000 'Shark Tank' deal

Kelly Moynihan held up a bouquet of flowers. "What if I told you I had a margarita in my hand," she said. "Would you believe me?" Believe her. In 2019, Moynihan partnered with her husband Ryan to launch Delray Beach, Florida-based Flasky Flowers, a start-up that makes flower bouquets with built-in flasks. Moynihan, a hairstylist by training, came up with the idea working at weddings: She watched bridal parties scrambling to hold their flowers and find somewhere to stash their drinks.
FLORIDA STATE
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
The Guardian

Picasso paintings displayed at Las Vegas hotel sell for more than $100m

Eleven Picasso paintings and other works that helped turn Las Vegas into an unlikely destination for art have been sold at auction for more than $100m. The Sotheby’s auction was held on Saturday at the Bellagio hotel and casino in Las Vegas, where the works had been on display for years, and took place two days before the 140th birthday of the Spanish artist on 25 October.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy