Milford, CT

Metro-North service temporarily delayed after person struck, killed by train in Milford

By Teresa Pellicano
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RglHa_0cXgx1rP00

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Train service was temporarily delayed Wednesday evening after a person was hit by a train in Milford Wednesday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., Milford Fire Department was dispatched to 318 Gulf Street for reports of a person struck by a train.

Milford Police and Metro-North Police were on the scene.

Thursday, MTA officials confirmed to News 8 the person hit has died of their injuries.

Rail service between Milford and New Haven was delayed. It has since resumed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

