The past year has been difficult for Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, but he says a bright spot in his life has been his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods. PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at an upcoming episode of Facebook Watch's talk show, Peace of Mind with Taraji, in which Towns opens up to hosts Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade about dating Woods, 24, after the death of his mother, Jacqueline Towns, to COVID-19 in April 2020.

