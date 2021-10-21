CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search for missing Branson man resumes Saturday

By Emilee Kuschel
 5 days ago

HOLLISTER, Mo. – The search for an answer in a nearly two-year-old mystery will resume again this weekend.

Dave Koenig disappeared in February of 2020. The 26-year-old Branson amateur MMA fighter messaged a couple of friends that he might be in trouble and then was never heard from again.

Saturday morning, volunteers will gather in front of Menards in Hollister for another search. You can find the event link here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

