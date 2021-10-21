Search for missing Branson man resumes Saturday
Dave Koenig disappeared in February of 2020. The 26-year-old Branson amateur MMA fighter messaged a couple of friends that he might be in trouble and then was never heard from again.
Saturday morning, volunteers will gather in front of Menards in Hollister for another search. You can find the event link here .
