Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury is excited about the arrival of TE Zach Ertz via trade from the Philadelphia Eagles. “I’m excited,” Kingsbury said, via Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com. “I’ve heard nothing but good things about him. I think he’ll fit right in with this locker room and I think (GM) Steve (Keim) did a tremendous job getting that done. He’s a complete player. I think you saw Maxx’s production continue to increase, and (Ertz) fills a role for us right now.”

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO