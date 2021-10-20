CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker County, OR

Tigers top Bulldogs, 2-0

By COREY KIRK
Baker City Herald
Baker City Herald
Buy Now Baker sophomore Skye Smith, No. 22, plays against Ontario's Alina Gonzalez, No. 11, and Jayden Mireles, No. 14, during a match Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Ontario. Suzi Smith/Contributed Photo Baker sophomore Skye Smith, No. 22, plays against Ontario’s Alina Gonzalez, No. 11, and Jayden Mireles, No. 14, during a match Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Ontario.

The Baker girls soccer team battled a physical Ontario squad to a 0-0 tie after the first half, but the Bulldogs couldn’t keep the Tigers from finding the back of the net twice in the second half.

Baker (2-9-1) lost 2-0 at Ontario in its final road match of the season on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Baker assistant coach Christine Teegarden said the Bulldogs were expecting a rough match after a 4-1 loss to Ontario (3-7) on Sept. 30 at the Baker Sports Complex.

“As with our last game against the same team, they were extremely physical; there were many injuries throughout the game, which had our girls flustered and frustrated as the game went on,” Teegarden said.

Besides scoring twice in the second half, Ontario was able to thwart the Bulldogs’ offensive attack.

Teegarden said Baker players struggled to avoid getting mired in big groups, with no room to maneuver. She said the Bulldogs need to improve on that, to “release the pressure” as she describes it.

“Get out of those packed spaces, switching the field and getting the play back into playable spaces,” Teegarden said.

When the final whistle had sounded Tuesday, Teegarden was proud of the girls for great sportsmanship and spirits throughout the match.

“We wanted a win but we’re happy with the improved score,” she said, referring to the 4-1 loss to Ontario last month. “We know what to keep working on and we’ll keep improving.”

The Bulldogs’ season will conclude Monday, Oct. 25 as they play host to Mac-Hi (6-4-1) for a 5 p.m. kickoff. Baker tied the Pioneers 2-2 on Oct. 5.

Baker City Herald

Baker City Herald

Baker City, OR
