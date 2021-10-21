CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dentist Clamped His Hand Over Crying 9-Year-Old’s Mouth During Root Canal, Mom Says

By Blake Montgomery
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A mom in Virginia says a dentist subdued her screaming daughter during a root canal not with calming words or sedatives but with a much more physical approach: clamping his hand on the 9-year-old’s mouth and ordering her to stop crying. Tracy Sikes told local station ABC...

Comments / 72

Lori Jester Blanchard
5d ago

This little girl will be afraid of dentists for the rest of her life. I'm speaking from experience. The same thing happened to my daughter in the 80s and the dentist told her to shut up!

42
Lois Spinks
5d ago

I was slapped in the face as a child by a dentist. it was back in the 1960's. Needless to say I never went back. In those days people sue like they do today

22
Humboldt Mom
5d ago

Something about this dentist sounds really fishy and totally unprofessional to say the least. When my children went in for dental procedures they were given a "sleepy drug" or the happy gas. One dentist even had tv's placed above the chairs on the ceiling for kids to watch Disney flicks. But placing a hand over a child's mouth and telling them to be quiet? No wonder the mom wasn't allowed in the room because she probably would have punched him. I would.

26
