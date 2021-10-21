CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California communities participating in Prescription Drug Take Back Day this weekend

By Kellie Helton
 5 days ago

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are encouraging the public to get rid of unneeded prescription drugs during this upcoming Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

On Saturday, October 23, communities throughout California host sites to collect unwanted, unused, or expired prescription drugs.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will be partnering with local law enforcement agencies to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, including opioids.

The free and anonymous service will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can visit the DEA’s website to find more information and collection sites in your area .

