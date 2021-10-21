Chris Stapleton Forced To Cancel More Shows This Weekend, On Vocal Rest

If you were hoping to catch the great Chris Stapleton this week in Nashville or Cincinnati, you’re gonna have to wait.

Chris has been battling some laryngitis, putting him on the shelf for a show in Sioux Falls this past Saturday. And unfortunately, it looks like the battle will continue this week, forcing Chris to cancel his show at Cincinnati’s River Bend Center tomorrow.

He was also set to play back to back shows at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on October 22nd and 23rd, but those will be rescheduled as well.

“I want to thank you for all your well wishes and kind words you have shared over the last few days. I had hoped to have some good news to share with you all after this quiet time. But unfortunately the progress I’ve made is not enough.

On doctor’s orders, I will need to continue my vocal rest through the weekend in order to fully heal. I am sorry that so many of you have been inconvenienced and I’m truly thankful for your patience and understanding.

Nothing is more personal to me than the experience of music. I’m eternally grateful for the privilege of sharing in that journey with all of you night after night. Thank you for your continued support and I hope to see you all very soon.”

As of right now, the Nashville gig will be rescheduled for December, with the Cincinnati show still to be determined.

Bummer…

If there’s a show you don’t want to miss, it’s Chris Stapleton.