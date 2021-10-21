CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County gas prices at highest level since 2012

ABC7
ABC7
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MRnj4_0cXguE4Y00

Barack Obama was about to win re-election for president the last time gas prices were this high in Southern California.

The average price of self-serve regular gasoline rose Wednesday for the ninth consecutive day, increasing to $4.52. That's the highest it's been since October of 2012.

Regular gas has increased 8.4 cents over the nine days. It is 8 cents more than one week ago, 10.5 cents higher than one month ago and $1.341 greater than one year ago.

The record price is $4.705, set on Oct. 9, 2012.

It's not much better in Orange County, where the average price for gas is $4.49.

The rising gas prices are being fueled by high crude oil prices.

"Even higher gas prices are expected in the weeks ahead because of OPEC holding back oil production and strong global oil demand," according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

"Until several bottlenecks ease, including supply chains and low global inventories of oil, natural gas and coal, we'll be stuck feeling the pinch of rising oil and gasoline prices,'' De Haan said. "The bad news is that for now, all I see is the upward trend at the pump continuing into the weeks ahead with no sign of relief just yet.''

MORE | These grocery items are about to get more expensive

Shipping delays and supply issues are two big obstacles that industry experts say will impact your holiday shopping this year.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Traffic
Orange County, CA
Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Traffic
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Traffic
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
79K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy