Jackson County, MO

Jackson Co. Dem. Party Chair Paul Wrabec died Wednesday

By Steve Kaut
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HMxn3_0cXguCJ600

Paul Wrabec, the chair of the Jackson County Democratic Party, died Wednesday at his home in Sugar Creek, Missouri.

Wrabec, 64, served for several years as the party's chair.

"As a former chairman, I can say we lost a very good public servant and a man who cared deeply about his community," said Phil LeVota, a local attorney active in democratic politics.

Missouri Democrats thanked Wrabec for his service to the party.

"I am saddened to hear of the passing of Chair Wrabec," Randy Dunn, executive director of Missouri Democrats, said in a tweet . "Paul was not only a good Democrat and union man, he was just a good person, period.

"He was a strong and trusted voice, not just in Kansas City, but across the state. He was someone I looked up to when I became involved in Kansas City politics originally and his leadership is a loss to us all. He will be deeply missed and my prayers go out to his family, friends and Jackson County Democrats."

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas also extended his condolences after hearing of Wrabec's passing.

"Paul loved his family. Paul loved Sugar Creek and Jackson County. And, even in lean times, Paul loved being a Democrat," Lucas said. "He brought joy to every campaign, event, or issue he was involved in. I’ll miss his smile, his style, and his commitment. My prayers to Paul’s family."

Comments / 2

 

