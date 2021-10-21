CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia murder suspect, 21, arrested in College Station

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WMHrQ_0cXgu65z00

A Georgia suspect wanted for murder was arrested in College Station early Wednesday morning.

College Station police said they arrested Gilberto Eugene Teran, Sr. around 4 a.m. after a caller reported a man sleeping in his vehicle outside an apartment complex. Police responded and apprehended the 21-year-old from Forest Park, Georgia.

The Forest Park Police Department said Teran is the suspect in the shooting death of 30-year-old Adan Bautista-Lopez.

Teran was taken into custody and booked into Brazos County Jail; he now waits to be extradited to Georgia.

Teran is being charged for felon in possession of a firearm and failure to I.D. fugitive, along with multiple warrants out of Georgia.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Park, GA
State
Georgia State
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
College Station, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Park Police#Fugitive#Welsh#Cstxpolice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy