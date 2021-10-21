CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CC looks to jump start season vs top 25 teams

By Danny Mata
 5 days ago
Colorado College enters the season's third week still looking for its first win.

The Tigers can jump start their season with wins over two top 25 opponents this weekend. CC travels to #10 Boston College on Friday, and #20 Northeastern on Saturday.

Colorado Springs, CO
Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

