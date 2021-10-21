CC looks to jump start season vs top 25 teams

I miss the Royals in the playoffs. It is hard to watch the post-season this season without a twinge of nostalgia for the 2014 and 2015 seasons. Playoff baseball is awesome, and now that Royals fans know what success in the playoffs feels like, the experience is sorely missed. It seems like the Royals are on the right path and can at least hope to contend for a playoff spot in the next few seasons. What will they look like when they make it? Will it feature familiar faces from this season or will we have to wait for the young crop of minor leaguers to carry the team? Will there be new faces from outside the organization like when the Royals brought in guys like James Shields, Jeremy Guthrie, Jason Vargas, and Kendrys Morales to help the team get to the post-season? This exercise is for fun, so we won’t hold you to these predictions. But I want you to close your eyes. Feel the crisp October air at Kauffman Stadium. Hear 40,000 fans yelling at the top of their lungs. Listen to the dulcet tones.

