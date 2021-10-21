CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Alex Caceres 'not necessarily impressed' with Seungwoo Choi ahead of UFC Fight Night 196

By Mike Bohn, Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

Alex Caceres didn’t know much about Seungwoo Choi when the matchup was offered to him for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 196 event.

That was fine with Caceres (18-12 MMA, 13-10 UFC), because anyone who has followed his career knows the longtime octagon veteran isn’t picky when it comes to opponents. Caceres doesn’t follow MMA very closely, nor does he enjoy the world of sports. He’s all about the martial arts journey and evolving as a human and fighter.

When the contract was signed and the preparation began for the featherweight matchup at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, though, Caceres does his homework. He doesn’t think Choi (10-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC) is a bad fighter by any means, but for someone who has shared the cage with the likes of Yair Rodriguez, Sergio Pettis, Urijah Faber, and more – there’s nothing that has Caceres overly concerned.

“He’s a great striker,” Caceres told reporters, including MMA Junkie, at Wednesday’s UFC Fight Night 196 media day. “We’ve seen fights where it seems like he doesn’t like to grapple, which is cool. I don’t necessarily like to grapple if I don’t have to either. It could be a good stand up fight. I do feel like my grappling is better if we go there. Not necessarily impressed with anything. Not to say he’s nothing. I’ve been in this thing – this is my 10th year in the UFC and I’ve fought some of the highest level guys from all ranges. I’ve seen it all.”

To hear more from Caceres, watch the video above for his UFC Fight Night 196 media day interview.

List

Gallery

Alex Caceres def. Steven Peterson at UFC on ESPN 4: Best photos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KBa4W_0cXgtujv00

List

Comments / 0

Related
ufc.com

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori

Middleweight contenders coming off failed bids to claim championship gold begin their efforts to earn another title shot against one another here as Paulo Costa returns to face Marvin Vettori in what should be an explosive main event. Costa has not competed since suffering a second-round stoppage loss to Israel...
UFC
ufc.com

Alex Caceres Is Just Here to Fight

Alex Caceres is never angry at an opponent that he doesn’t know in the Octagon. In fact, he likes them. “You’ve never done anything wrong to me and I honestly like you because without you we wouldn’t be doing what I love to do in the first place,” Caceres said. “I like the freedom of expression that this allows me to do.”
UFC
ufc.com

UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori Results

UFC continues its run of shows at UFC APEX with a highly anticipated matchup in the light heavyweight division between two middleweights, as No. 2 ranked contender Paulo Costa returns to action against No. 5 Marvin Vettori. In the lightweight co-main event, Grant Dawson looks to remain undefeated in the UFC as he takes on Ricky Glenn.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 41 results: Vettori takes grueling decision over Costa, Caceres comes back to choke Choi

The UFC Vegas 41 main card just concluded with a ranked middleweight matchup, but at light heavyweight. The #5 rated, Marvin Vettori, just won a grueling decision over the #2 rated, Paulo Costa. Marvin’s key to success was his willingness to stay in Costa’s face and push the pace. Also, being tough enough to eat head kicks other devastating Costa strikes is a huge plus. In his post-fight interview, Vettori expresses a desire to fight the best and work his way back to a title shot.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urijah Faber
Person
Sergio Pettis
Person
Steven Peterson
Person
Alex Caceres
MMAmania.com

Submission! Watch Alex Caceres choke out Seung Woo Choi at UFC Vegas 41

Alex Caceres captured his fifth-straight UFC win earlier today (Sat., Oct. 23, 2021) at UFC Vegas 41 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when he stopped rising featherweight prospect Seung Woo Choi via second-round submission (rear-naked choke). LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 41 On ESPN+. Ultimate...
UFC
Sherdog

UFC Fight Night 196 Bonuses: Vettori, Caceres, Rodrigues, Park Capture $50K

Marvin Vettori accepted the challenge of moving up a weight class to fight Paulo Costa at UFC Fight Night 196, and it paid off handsomely for “The Italian Dream.”. Vettori received a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” check for a unanimous decision victory over Costa in Saturday’s headliner at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The bout was originally scheduled to be contested at 185 pounds until Costa revealed that he wouldn’t be able to make weight, so it was then changed to a 205-pound bout. Vettori took the change in stride, as he set a light heayweight record with 190 significant strikes landed in the five-round affair.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Fight Night#Combat#Mma#Espn
mmanews.com

Aljamain Sterling Rejects Alex Caceres Comparisons From ‘Couch Fans’

Aljamain Sterling saw a fighter get hit in the face with an illegal knee, and he had to give his thoughts. For most MMA fans, the first thing that comes to mind when hearing about an illegal knee to a grounded opponent is UFC Bantamweight Champion Sterling. After all, he won the title after suffering a similar situation, leading to a ton of backlash from fans, who have accused him of flopping and being overdramatic.
UFC
ringsidenews.com

Charlotte Flair Escorted Out Of Building By Security After WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch had a confrontation backstage and it was not a pretty sight. Things did not get physical, but a shouting match did ensue. This was followed by a request for Flair to leave the building before The Man’s dark match was over. New information indicates that The Queen might not have left on her own volition.
WWE
MiddleEasy

Dana White Uses Joanna Jedrzejczyk As An Example Of High UFC Fighter Pay

UFC President Dana White points to Joanna Jedrzejczyk as a fighter who has made millions thanks to her fight career. We’ve seen fighters speak out over fighter pay the past couple of years. Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones had been at a stalemate with UFC officials after he vacated the 205-pound gold. He wanted to fight Francis Ngannou for a big payday but the numbers didn’t add up for “Bones.” Ngannou, himself, is having issues with the UFC and he feels he isn’t valued by the promotion.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
TMZ.com

MMA's Justin Thornton Dead At 38, Weeks After Violent KO Loss

Tragic news ... MMA fighter, Justin Thornton, has died at 38 years old, just weeks after he was violently knocked out in an August fight. Thornton was seriously hurt after Dillon Cleckler KO'ed him during a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event on Aug. 20. The scene in the ring was...
COMBAT SPORTS
firstsportz.com

“I’ll give 3 million to Jon Jones if he can beat me in a MMA match or I’ll go back to jail,” Dillon Danis issues a fight challenge to Jon Jones

An American mixed martial arts fighter and a contender in the middleweight division at Bellator MMA and long-lasting training partner of Conor Mcgregor, Dillon Danis (2-0) has not fought in a long time. Many people believe this guy is just a laughing stock, but the “self-proclaimed best fighter on the planet” has called out almost every one in the community.
UFC
The Spun

Look: Ronda Rousey Announces Major Personal News

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey can officially add “mother” to her incredible résumé. On Monday night, she announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram. Rousey posted a picture of her daughter’s hand on her social media account. Her post also included her daughter’s name, La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō. Travis Browne, Rousey’s...
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says He Could Manhandle Brock Lesnar With Ease

Brock Lesnar has spent his career dominating opponents, and he’s considered by many to be one of the most intimidating individuals on the planet. However, it seems that former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback isn’t intimidated by Brock as he recently posted the following tweet claiming that he could “manhandle” The Beast.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Bray Wyatt’s Post WWE Name Revealed

Bray Wyatt was one of the most captivating performers in WWE during and even before the pandemic. After WWE released Wyatt from his contract in July, the wrestler immediately began plans for life post-McMahon. Bray took to social media with a series of cryptic tweets that fans everywhere have been...
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Watch Fedor Emelianenko land his incredible knockout on Tim Johnson in slow motion

Watch heavyweight MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko land his incredible knockout on Tim Johnson in slow motion at Saturday’s Bellator 269 event. The 45-year-old Emelianenko entered the fight with Johnson as the underdog but he got the job done in the first round with a brutal knockout. Don’t look now, but Emelianenko is now riding a two-fight win streak after knocking out Quinton Jackson in his last fight two years ago. Overall, Emelianenko has won four of his last five fights, with all four of those wins coming by way of knockout. However, he has said that he is considering retiring from the sport, so it’s hard to say for sure whether or not this Johnson fight was his last. Knowing Emelianenko, he will likely fight again. However, we should still enjoy his beautiful knockout win over Johnson, especially since it could be the last he ever lands.
COMBAT SPORTS
ewrestlingnews.com

Vince McMahon Not Happy With Charlotte After SmackDown, Flair Asked To Leave The Arena

More details continue to come out regarding the backstage confrontation between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at Friday’s SmackDown. After their Championship Exchange segment, there “were loud words between the two” over Flair disrespecting Lynch by “trying to make her look bad” during the segment. Flair didn’t like the segment originally and went to management to try to convince them that it would make her and her title reign look weak. For more on that, click here.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

40K+
Followers
83K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy