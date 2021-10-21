Attorney for student blamed for anti-Semitic graffiti at Cobb County school says client is innocent

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The attorney for a Cobb County high school student suspended after officials said he drew swastikas on a bathroom wall last month said the school district has not produced any evidence that proves his client was behind the anti-Semitic graffiti.

In an exclusive interview, attorney Justin Spizman, the grandson of Holocaust survivors, told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that the teen did the right thing by reporting what he saw.

“He was the first person that reported this directly to the school,” said Spizman, who represents the accused student and his family. “Instead of recognizing him for doing something that was courageous and brave, they blamed him for it.”

Spizman said, despite the district’s failure to present any video evidence or testimony that proves his client is guilty, administrators still decided to suspend the student for 10 days with a recommendation for expulsion pending the outcome of a tribunal court hearing.

“There is not one piece of evidence that puts our client in the bathroom at the time that those swastikas are painted on that bathroom wall,” he said. “All that it shows is there’s a number of children that go in and out of that bathroom.”

The accused student, who asked to remain anonymous because he is traumatized by the accusations, immediately reported the anti-Semitic graffiti to teachers and administrators.

“He’s questioned and he provides an honest and truthful answer statement to what happened,” Spizman added. “He goes home from school and nothing happens.”

The photos of the graffiti went viral, prompting outrage from the Jewish community.

On September 23, parents, students, rabbis and other community leaders attended a school board meeting

where they criticized board members and administrators for not doing enough to confront racism in schools.

“We ask you to name this evil. It is racist, evil, anti-Semitic and Nazi propaganda,” said a parent who publicly addressed the school board.”

“My parents didn’t even want me speaking at this meeting tonight because they’re worried about a hate crime being committed against me or them because of it,” a high school student said.

After listening to public comments, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale condemned the incident and provided an update on the investigation.

“The administration has brought disciplinary charges

against those responsible, and the matter is proceeding through the disciplinary tribunal process required by Georgia law,” Ragsdale announced.

The mother of the accused teenager said she received an incident report the next day.

“Our disciplinary team concluded the student drew offensive drawings and marks in the school 300 hall bathroom,” according to the letter.

It also stated that her son would be suspended for 10 days with a recommendation of expulsion pending the outcome of the disciplinary hearing. The hearing never occurred.

After serving his suspension, the student’s mother was told that her son could return to school.

“My client’s mother receives a phone call from one of the administrators at the school and they tell her that they believed that a 10-day suspension was sufficient,” Spizman said.

“What is so troubling to me is how do you go from threatening to expel a young man for drawing a swastika on a bathroom wall to say, ‘You know what? Ten days is just fine,’” he added.

“There is never an apology. There’s never any show of remorse. There’s nothing other than them saying, ‘We believe that the punishment has fit the crime,’” he said.