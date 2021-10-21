14 booked into the El Paso County Jail for soliciting prostitution
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fourteen men were arrested in El Paso for soliciting prostitution.
Law enforcement says the men were booked into the El Paso County Jail and are now facing felony charges.
El Paso contractor scams homeowners out of thousands of dollars
The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division along with the El Paso Police Department and Homeland Security Investigation did an operation that targeted people involved in human trafficking and prostitution on October 5. That investigation led to the arrest of the fourteen individuals.Texas DPS
The individuals booked into the El Paso County Jail include:
- Michael Meadows, 50, of Rockhill, South Carolina
- Jorge A. Valenzuela, 45, of El Paso
- Cesar Guerra, 50, of El Paso
- Bryan Ernest Escobar, 33, of El Paso
- Hamad Faud Al-Ajeel, 32, of El Paso
- Kenneth Stover, 50, of Hinesville, Georgia
- Jacob Jenkins, 46, of El Paso
- Aaron Lamar Dejuan Crichlow, 32, of El Paso
- Jose Humberto Velasquez, 29, of El Paso
- Gilberto Valdivia, 40, of El Paso
- Nathan Childs, 50, of El Paso
- Victor Manuel Gerardo Garcia, 29, of El Paso
- Juan Gabriel Torrealba, 43, of El Paso
- John Alvin Quick III, 34, of El Paso
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, additional suspects were identified by Special Agents and are under investigation.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.
Comments / 6