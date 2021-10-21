14 booked into the El Paso County Jail for soliciting prostitution

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fourteen men were arrested in El Paso for soliciting prostitution.

Law enforcement says the men were booked into the El Paso County Jail and are now facing felony charges.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division along with the El Paso Police Department and Homeland Security Investigation did an operation that targeted people involved in human trafficking and prostitution on October 5. That investigation led to the arrest of the fourteen individuals. Texas DPS

The individuals booked into the El Paso County Jail include:

Michael Meadows, 50, of Rockhill, South Carolina

Jorge A. Valenzuela, 45, of El Paso

Cesar Guerra, 50, of El Paso

Bryan Ernest Escobar, 33, of El Paso

Hamad Faud Al-Ajeel, 32, of El Paso

Kenneth Stover, 50, of Hinesville, Georgia

Jacob Jenkins, 46, of El Paso

Aaron Lamar Dejuan Crichlow, 32, of El Paso

Jose Humberto Velasquez, 29, of El Paso

Gilberto Valdivia, 40, of El Paso

Nathan Childs, 50, of El Paso

Victor Manuel Gerardo Garcia, 29, of El Paso

Juan Gabriel Torrealba, 43, of El Paso

John Alvin Quick III, 34, of El Paso

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, additional suspects were identified by Special Agents and are under investigation.

