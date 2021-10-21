CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
14 booked into the El Paso County Jail for soliciting prostitution

By Shelby Kapp
KTSM
 5 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fourteen men were arrested in El Paso for soliciting prostitution.

Law enforcement says the men were booked into the El Paso County Jail and are now facing felony charges.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division along with the El Paso Police Department and Homeland Security Investigation did an operation that targeted people involved in human trafficking and prostitution on October 5. That investigation led to the arrest of the fourteen individuals.

The individuals booked into the El Paso County Jail include:

  • Michael Meadows, 50, of Rockhill, South Carolina
  • Jorge A. Valenzuela, 45, of El Paso
  • Cesar Guerra, 50, of El Paso
  • Bryan Ernest Escobar, 33, of El Paso
  • Hamad Faud Al-Ajeel, 32, of El Paso
  • Kenneth Stover, 50, of Hinesville, Georgia
  • Jacob Jenkins, 46, of El Paso
  • Aaron Lamar Dejuan Crichlow, 32, of El Paso
  • Jose Humberto Velasquez, 29, of El Paso
  • Gilberto Valdivia, 40, of El Paso
  • Nathan Childs, 50, of El Paso
  • Victor Manuel Gerardo Garcia, 29, of El Paso
  • Juan Gabriel Torrealba, 43, of El Paso
  • John Alvin Quick III, 34, of El Paso

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, additional suspects were identified by Special Agents and are under investigation.

corrupt cop
4d ago

is this all you cops have to do our country is being invaded and you are worried about what two adults do abbot worried about something he cant do

