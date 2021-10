The white wall is awash with yellow toe tags. Over 1,500 of them, scattered along a line of the U.S.–Mexico border. Each tag represents an immigrant who has died trying to cross the border, pinned in the exact location where their remains were found. If the map were a complete depiction of recent history, it would show well over 7,500 tags.

NORTH ADAMS, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO