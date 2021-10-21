CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson exposes team for ludicrous fine

By Aryanna Prasad
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was fined nearly $3,000 for showing up late to Halas Hall for practice on Tuesday. Has 22-year-old Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson had an official “Welcome To The NFL” moment yet?. In a sense, he has — Johnson had a dedicated welcome waiting for him...

